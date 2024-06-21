Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Annual Passholder Merchandise Teased in New Instagram Video

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will be able to share their excitement for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure with some exclusive merchandise items.

What’s Happening:

Beginning on the attraction’s official opening date (June 28th), Annual Passholders will be able to take home a piece of the bayou with some exclusive items.

A video shared by the WDW AP Instagram account showcases a couple of these items, including the pin seen above and a T-Shirt.

On the same day, you’ll be able to find the rest of the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure merchandise lines at the Emporium.

Shortly after the attraction debuts, the merchandise will hop over to Critter Co-Op and Tiana’s Bayou General in Frontierland.

Keep your mobile device handy, because you can use Merchandise Mobile Checkout at Emporium and Critter Co-Op.

Take a look at more Tiana’s Bayou Adventure merchandise in our extensive tour of the Critter Co-Op

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opens June 28th at the Magic Kingdom

