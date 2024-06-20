Changes, Price Adjustments Coming to Fantasmic! Dining Packages at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney has revealed changes to its Fantasmic! Dining Packages at Disney’s Hollywood Studios starting late August.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning August 29, 2024, there will be changes to the Fantasmic! Dining Packages at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- This package offers guests reserved seating for Fantasmic! as well as a meal at one of the eligible restaurants.
Here’s what is currently included in each Fantasmic! Dining Package:
- An entrée and appetizer or dessert at select full-service restaurants or one (1) full buffet (where applicable), along with a nonalcoholic beverage.
- One voucher for guaranteed seating at Fantasmic! in a reserved area.
Starting August 29, 2024, the following will be included in each Fantasmic! Dining Package:
- An entrée and dessert at select full-service restaurants or one (1) full buffet (where applicable), along with a nonalcoholic beverage (or alcoholic beverage, for Guests 21 and older).
- One voucher for guaranteed seating at Fantasmic! in a reserved area.
Prices:
50’s Prime Time Cafe
Age
New Price (starting 8/29/24)
Previous price
Adult (10+)
$60
$54
Kids (9 & under)
$23
$23
Hollywood & Vine
Age
Breakfast (New price – starting 8/29/24)
Breakfast (Previous price)
Lunch & Dinner (New price – starting 8/29/24)
Lunch & Dinner (Previous price)
Adult (10+)
$65
$59
$81
$75
Kids (9 & under)
$39
$39
$49
$49
Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano
Age
New Price (starting 8/29/24)
Previous price
Adult (10+)
$62
$56
Kids (9 & under)
$23
$23
Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant
Age
New Price (starting 8/29/24)
Previous price
Adult (10+)
$57
$51
Kids (9 & under)
$23
$23
The Hollywood Brown Derby
Age
New Price (starting 8/29/24)
Previous price
Adult (10+)
$83
$77
Kids (9 & under)
$31
$31
- All listed package prices do not include alcohol or require park admission. Alcohol will only be served to Guests 21 and older.
