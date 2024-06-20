Changes, Price Adjustments Coming to Fantasmic! Dining Packages at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Disney has revealed changes to its Fantasmic! Dining Packages at Disney’s Hollywood Studios starting late August.

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning August 29, 2024, there will be changes to the Fantasmic! Dining Packages at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
  • This package offers guests reserved seating for Fantasmic! as well as a meal at one of the eligible restaurants.

Here’s what is currently included in each Fantasmic! Dining Package:

  • An entrée and appetizer or dessert at select full-service restaurants or one (1) full buffet (where applicable), along with a nonalcoholic beverage.
  • One voucher for guaranteed seating at Fantasmic! in a reserved area.

Starting August 29, 2024, the following will be included in each Fantasmic! Dining Package:

  • An entrée and dessert at select full-service restaurants or one (1) full buffet (where applicable), along with a nonalcoholic beverage (or alcoholic beverage, for Guests 21 and older).
  • One voucher for guaranteed seating at Fantasmic! in a reserved area.

Prices:

50’s Prime Time Cafe

Age

New Price (starting 8/29/24)

Previous price

Adult (10+)

$60

$54

Kids (9 & under)

$23

$23

Hollywood & Vine

Age

Breakfast (New price – starting 8/29/24)

Breakfast (Previous price)

Lunch & Dinner (New price – starting 8/29/24)

Lunch & Dinner (Previous price)

Adult (10+)

$65

$59

$81

$75

Kids (9 & under)

$39

$39

$49

$49

Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano

Age

New Price (starting 8/29/24)

Previous price

Adult (10+)

$62

$56

Kids (9 & under)

$23

$23

Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant

Age

New Price (starting 8/29/24)

Previous price

Adult (10+)

$57

$51

Kids (9 & under)

$23

$23

The Hollywood Brown Derby

Age

New Price (starting 8/29/24)

Previous price

Adult (10+)

$83

$77

Kids (9 & under)

$31

$31

  • All listed package prices do not include alcohol or require park admission. Alcohol will only be served to Guests 21 and older.

Planning a Trip?:

  • If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy