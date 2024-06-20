Changes, Price Adjustments Coming to Fantasmic! Dining Packages at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney has revealed changes to its Fantasmic! Dining Packages at Disney’s Hollywood Studios starting late August.

What’s Happening:

Beginning August 29, 2024, there will be changes to the Fantasmic! Dining Packages at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

This package offers guests reserved seating for Fantasmic! as well as a meal at one of the eligible restaurants.

Here’s what is currently included in each Fantasmic! Dining Package:

An entrée and appetizer or dessert at select full-service restaurants or one (1) full buffet (where applicable), along with a nonalcoholic beverage.

at select full-service restaurants or one (1) full buffet (where applicable), along with a nonalcoholic beverage. One voucher for guaranteed seating at Fantasmic! in a reserved area.

Starting August 29, 2024, the following will be included in each Fantasmic! Dining Package:

An entrée and dessert at select full-service restaurants or one (1) full buffet (where applicable), along with a nonalcoholic beverage (or alcoholic beverage, for Guests 21 and older).

at select full-service restaurants or one (1) full buffet (where applicable), along with a nonalcoholic beverage (or alcoholic beverage, for Guests 21 and older). One voucher for guaranteed seating at Fantasmic! in a reserved area.

Prices:

50’s Prime Time Cafe

Age New Price (starting 8/29/24) Previous price Adult (10+) $60 $54 Kids (9 & under) $23 $23

Hollywood & Vine

Age Breakfast (New price – starting 8/29/24) Breakfast (Previous price) Lunch & Dinner (New price – starting 8/29/24) Lunch & Dinner (Previous price) Adult (10+) $65 $59 $81 $75 Kids (9 & under) $39 $39 $49 $49

Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano

Age New Price (starting 8/29/24) Previous price Adult (10+) $62 $56 Kids (9 & under) $23 $23

Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant

Age New Price (starting 8/29/24) Previous price Adult (10+) $57 $51 Kids (9 & under) $23 $23

The Hollywood Brown Derby

Age New Price (starting 8/29/24) Previous price Adult (10+) $83 $77 Kids (9 & under) $31 $31

All listed package prices do not include alcohol or require park admission. Alcohol will only be served to Guests 21 and older.

