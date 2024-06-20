Loth-Cat Mug Arrives at Oga’s Cantina in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

A coveted Star Wars mug has made its way to Oga’s Cantina at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What’s Happening:
- The adorable Loth-cat has been immortalized in mug form at Oga’s Cantina.
- Previously, this design debuted at the Disneyland Resort for May the 4th, but has now made its way East.
- This release joins Galaxy’s Edge’s ever increasing slate of speciality mugs and glasses for guests to purchase.
- Starting today, this mug can be purchased with any non-alcoholic beverage at the Disney’s Hollywood Studios Oga’s Cantina location.
