Loth-Cat Mug Arrives at Oga’s Cantina in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

A coveted Star Wars mug has made its way to Oga’s Cantina at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

  • The adorable Loth-cat has been immortalized in mug form at Oga’s Cantina.
  • Previously, this design debuted at the Disneyland Resort for May the 4th, but has now made its way East.
From the Disneyland Resort release

  • This release joins Galaxy’s Edge’s ever increasing slate of speciality mugs and glasses for guests to purchase.
  • Starting today, this mug can be purchased with any non-alcoholic beverage at the Disney’s Hollywood Studios Oga’s Cantina location.

