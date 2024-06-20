Loth-Cat Mug Arrives at Oga’s Cantina in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

A coveted Star Wars mug has made its way to Oga’s Cantina at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

The adorable Loth-cat has been immortalized in mug form at Oga’s Cantina.

Previously, this design debuted at the Disneyland Resort for May the 4th

This release joins Galaxy’s Edge’s ever increasing slate of speciality mugs and glasses for guests to purchase.

Starting today, this mug can be purchased with any non-alcoholic beverage at the Disney’s Hollywood Studios Oga’s Cantina location.

