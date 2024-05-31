Photos: Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge 5th Anniversary Collection Released

A special collection has been released celebrating Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge 5th anniversary.

This includes the usual suspects, including pins and t-shirts.

A three poster set featuring the attractions of Batuu is also one of the included items in the collection. It’s also currently available on the Disney Store.

Also included within the new merchandise drop is a limited edition, Galaxy’s Edge-specific lightsaber hilt set. This is available in the park and online.

The collection is now available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park.

