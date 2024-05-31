Photos: Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge 5th Anniversary Collection Released

A special collection has been released celebrating Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge 5th anniversary.
This includes the usual suspects, including pins and t-shirts.
A three poster set featuring the attractions of Batuu is also one of the included items in the collection. It’s also currently available on the Disney Store.
Also included within the new merchandise drop is a limited edition, Galaxy’s Edge-specific lightsaber hilt set. This is available in the park and online.
The collection is now available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park.
More Merchandise News:
- "Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for May 21st
- "Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for May 7th
- Amazon Celebrates "Revenge of the Sixth" with New and Exclusive Merchandise Themed to The Dark Side
- Photos: Disneyland Resort Celebrates May the 4th 2024 with Star Wars Day Merchandise, Galaxy's Edge Goodies
- "Star Wars" Inspired Content Coming to Popular Game “Fall Guys”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com