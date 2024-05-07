“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for May 7th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 170 – May 7, 2024

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Fun and Practical Father's Day Gifts at Disney Store

Dad has a tough job. He’s got to balance laying down the law (and sticking to it) with playtime, sporting events, thrilling trips to Disney and so much more! While you take over his job, you can celebrate him with a Disney gift that shows your love and nods to his fandom. This week Disney Store has unveiled their Father’s Day Gift Guide that is sure to have that perfect something for Dad.

Disney Eats Snacks Collection – Ice Cream

Iconic Parks Snacks have been given a fashionable twist and a dash of Disney magic for a craveable apparel and accessory collection only Disney could dream up! May’s theme is Ice Cream and more importantly mint chocolate chip Mickey Mouse ice cream sandwiches. YUM!

Disney Offers a Halfway to Halloween Shriek Peek at This Year’s Merchandise Collections

Are you ready for a season of spooks, scares and some mischief? Then you’re in luck because it’s Halfway to Halloween! Disney has showcased a shriek peek at some of the spirited merchandise that will await Halloween loves this year.

Island Map, Entertainment, Merchandise and More Revealed for Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

After getting our first glimpse at some merchandise for Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point back in March, we had the chance to take an up-close look at some additional items that will be available to guests this summer.

"Inside Out 2" Funko Pop! Figures at Entertainment Earth

This summer Pixar is taking audiences back to Riley's mind as Inside Out 2 comes to theaters. While Riley is the same girl we know and love, her group of emotions is growing as four new faces and feelings become part of her. Funko is celebrating the upcoming film with the addition of colorful Pop! figures representing Anxiety, Ennui, Envy and Embarrassment.

Disney Munchlings Carnival Confections at Disney Store

Carnivals, fairs, expos, and other outdoor events give us much to experience, and often feature an exciting array of snack foods. Disney Munchlings micro plush are embracing the popular snacks for the next wave of collectibles and you won’t want to miss out on the Carnival Confections series.

RSVLTS "Fantasia" Selections Come to Disney Store

It looks like our friends at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) have conjured up something extra special for Fantasia fans who happen to be shopping at Disney Store. The brand’s popular apparel collection that debuted earlier this year has now made its way to Disney Store.

Become Peter Parker with Spider-Man Real Webs Ultimate Web Blaster

For decades, Marvel fans have been wishing they could be Spider-Man and Hasbro is doing their best to make that happen… or at least help enhance Spider-Man roleplay at home. Today, the toy company unveiled the latest innovation in web technology: Marvel Spider-Man Real Webs Ultimate Web Blaster!

Avengers Assemble on Marvel Clothing, Accessories at Disney Store

Every so often, we find the Avengers assembling at Disney Store on new Marvel items like Loungefly mini backpacks, hoodies, pins, shoes and other fun collectibles elements. This month key members of the team are making their presence known including Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Captain America.

Queen Amidala Limited Edition Doll Comes to Disney Store

This May is extra special for Star Wars fans as it marks not only the celebration of Star Wars Day, but also the 25th Anniversary of The Phantom Menace. In honor of the milestone year, Disney Store has released a gorgeous Queen Amidala Limited Edition Doll featuring the young ruler in her stunning red and gold gown.

BD-1 Interactive Remote Control Droid at Disney Store

Well friends, May the 4th aka Star Wars Day has finally arrived so let the shopping commence! Disney Store has tons of new items to pick up, but we’re most excited for the BD-1 Interactive Remote Control Droid. The essential character who first appeared in the game Jedi: Fallen Order is ready to join your crew for daily adventures, or to be a great addition to your Star Wars collection.

"Revenge of the Sixth" Dark Side Merchandise at Amazon

Well folks, I guess we’re doing this. It seems like “Revenge of the 6th” is finally taking hold and for the first time in my recollection, someone (Amazon) is serving up new merchandise for this extension of the Star Wars Day holiday. The online shopping destination not only has new products from popular brands, but they are also offering print-on-demand apparel branded with “Revenge of the Sixth.”

Add to Your Shopping List

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Star Wars, "Cars," "101 Dalmatians"

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays drop celebrates Star Wars Day, Cars, 101 Dalmatians and a handful of favorite characters.

Cute and Charming Disney Baby Mother's Day Gifts

Whether she’s welcoming another little one to the brood or becoming a first time mother, Disney Moms can always benefit from some magical gifts. Mother’s Day is fast approaching and there’s still time to get her some thoughtful Disney-themed items that will compliment the demands of parenthood while also creating that perfect touch of Disney charm.

Crocs Brings Fun Mickey Mouse Shoes to Disney Store

Put your best foot forward as you step into the shoes of Mickey Mouse! Ok, they’re not actually Mickey Mouse’s shoes, but they are Crocs inspired by Mickey and they just arrived on Disney Store.

Dooney & Bourke "it's a small world" Collection

Dooney & Bourke continues to delight Disney fans with new releases and today’s collection is themed to Disney Parks and the beloved “it’s a small world” attraction. Whimsical colors and artwork decorate bags and wallets that are perfect for your next Disney adventure.

McDonald's Reveals “Captain America: Brave New World” Happy Meal Toys

Although Captain America: Brave New World won't be in theaters until next year, McDonald's has begun rolling out their promotional Happy Meal toys for the film.

4K Review: Marvel's "Moon Knight" Comes to Physical Media with Confusing "Season 1" Branding

Marking the debut of Moon Knight in the MCU, this release seems to indicate that we will see the character again as it is branded as “Season 1″ instead of “The Complete Series” But whether there is to be more Moon Knight or not, fans of the show can now add it to their Marvel collection.

4K Review: Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" is a Must-See Ahead of "Captain America: Brave New World"

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, comes home with the second wave of physical media Disney+ releases. Serving as a segue between the Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson eras of the Captain America character, the series is required viewing ahead of next year’s Captain America: Brave New World.

Star Wars Day Merchandise Round Up – Disney Store

The Dark Side has taken over Star Wars Day 2024 and you can bet there’s a ton of merchandise to commemorate the occasion. Disney Store kicks things off with a handful of collections from brands like Starbucks, Cakeworthy, LEGO, Hasbro, and RSVLTSa!

Starbucks May the 4th Collection at Disney Store

Happy Star Wars Day! Once again, Starbucks is joining in the fan-created holiday by introducing a series of new designs at Disney Store. While previous years had featured the “Been There” Series, this time, Starbucks is focusing on the Imperials, Rebels and the planet Hoth.

Star Wars The Black Series Clones of the Republic Set

The “March to May the 4th” is finally over as Star Wars Day has officially arrived! Fans around the world are celebrating the galactic holiday and Disney Store is getting in on the fun too with new merchandise releases. One of the most anticipated drops is Hasbro’s Clones of the Republic 2-pack featuring lightsaber-wielding Jedi Master Mace Windu and a purple-suited Clone Trooper.

Cakeworthy May the 4th Styles at Disney Store

It’s May the 4th and Cakeworthy is celebrating the day not with edible treats, but with some fashion goodies! In honor of the galactic fan-created holiday, the lifestyle brand is introducing new styles that would make any Princess excited enough to kiss a Wookiee!

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney Store – May the 4th 2024

On any given day, there are so many exciting goods being delivered to Black Spire Outpost, but for those of us who can’t visit on a regular basis, Disney Store is the next best thing. In honor of May the 4th fans can shop two shipments featuring helmets, Droids, roleplay, Holocrons, Kyber Crystals and some other surprises that would excite Junk Dealers, Bounty Hunters, and ancient collectors alike.

Disney Parks Wishables Star Wars Rise of the Resistance

It’s Star Wars Day and that means there’s tons of new merchandise to shop at Disney Store! One of the selections we’ve been most excited for are the Disney Whishables and we’re thrilled with this series themed to the Rise of the Resistance that features Rey, BB-8, and Kylo Ren and others.

RSVLTS Star Wars Kunuflex – May the 4th Series Part I

Are you ready for the most comprehensive RSVLTS collection ever?! As May the 4th grows in popularity, so do the merchandise collections and RSVLTS has presented their latest styles with three new drops leading up to the big day.

Celebrate May the 4th with 20% Off Star Wars | RockLove Collection

This week RockLove toasted to the fan-created Star Wars holiday with two new necklaces themed to the Dark Side. Guests can bring some glam to their wardrobe with the sterling silver TIE Fighter and Death Star Necklaces that are each handcrafted in antique sterling silver.

*Special thanks to Tricia Kennedy, Luke Manning, Alex Reif, and Rebekah Moseley who contributed to this week’s Barely Necessities Round Up*

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!