The time has come. The calendar is about to read May the 4th which means it’s Star Wars Day and thus begins a mad dash to acquire themed merchandise from across the galaxy. Our friends and our favorite pop culture brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) have combed the cosmos to seek out new designs for the celebration and you can bet, there is something here for everyone spanning all their classic styles.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Are you ready for the most comprehensive RSVLTS collection ever?! As May the 4th grows in popularity, so do the merchandise collections and RSVLTS is presenting their latest styles with new drops today, tomorrow, and Saturday.

2024 marks the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace so naturally the key pieces of the new assortment will focus on that film with Darth Maul, Jar Jar Binks, and Anakin leading the way. Of course, there are plenty of references to other chapters of the Prequel Trilogy and the entire Skywalker Saga too.

The assortment of designs span RSVLTS’ classic (unisex) and women’s style Kunuflex button-down shirts (each $70), with select items in youth ($45), preschool ($39), hybrid shorts ($65), T-Shirts ($32) and Kunu Koolers ($6).

The first of three exciting drops will be available at RSVLTS.com starting May 2 at 4pm ET. Scroll down for a peek at what’s to come!

Kunuflex Button Downs, Hybrid Shorts, Koozies

Darth Maul’d

Available in classic, women’s, hybrid shorts and Kunu Koolers.

Clone Meme

Available in classic, women’s, youth, preschool, hybrid shorts and Kunu Koolers.

The Light and The Dark

Available in classic and women’s.

Gungan Style

Available in classic, women’s, youth, preschool, hybrid shorts and Kunu Koolers.

Figrin Funk

Available in classic.

Droid Drawings

Available in classic, women’s, youth, preschool, and Kunu Koolers.

The Phantom Menace

Available in classic, women’s, youth, preschool, hybrid shorts and Kunu Koolers.

RSVLTS Crewneck T-Shirts

A Disturbance in the Force

Beyond this large and awesome drop of apparel for today, there is more coming tomorrow and Saturday! RSVLTS is pulling out all the stops for the 2024 May the 4th celebration and will be introducing some beloved Star Wars designs in new formats.

Finally, just like last year, there will be a limited edition item making its debut on May 4th and we will have more details to share with you tomorrow!

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

