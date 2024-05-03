Are you ready for Star Wars Day 2024? RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has already introduced a plethora of new button down shirts, polos and quarter-zips but they’ve also got a Star Wars Day exclusive dropping on May the 4th! This time their focus is on The Phantom Menace as the film celebrates its 25th anniversary.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

If any of the Star Wars films could be considered a diva, it’s The Phantom Menace. The movie came on the scene with a bold new take on the franchise (in 1999 at least), a sassy attitude, confidence in itself and something sinister lurking in the background. Oh and how could we forget the fashion? Queen Amidala’s wardrobe alone could be its own character! What am I getting at? Simply that this movie would only ever be seen wearing the best of the best when it comes to apparel and that includes RSVLTS.

RSVLTS is celebrating 25 years of The Phantom Menace with their limited edition exclusive Star Wars Day release titled “We’ll Handle This.” The design features a series of vignettes from the “Duel of the Fates” sequence as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn battle against Darth Maul. The solid black background is accented with red, blue and white bursts of color as lightsaber blades clash in a deadly confrontation.

This May the 4th exclusive spans classic (unisex) and women’s style Kunuflex button-down shirts (each $70), as well as youth ($45) and preschool ($39) styles, hybrid shorts ($65), and Kunu Koolers ($6). “We’ll Handle This” joins the RSVLTS | Star Wars collection and will be available at RSVLTS.com starting May 4 at 4pm ET.

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS

All photos courtesy of RSVLTS

Follow along for more Star Wars fun by checking our Star Wars Day tag page that features the latest news, reviews, merchandise and more. May the Force Be With You!