Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays drop celebrates Star Wars Day, Cars, 101 Dalmatians and a handful of favorite characters.

Disney Store’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins and today’s themes include Star Wars, Mickey Mouse, Cars and more.

Pixar’s Cars is also getting a bit of love with designs featuring Flo and Fillmore living the dream in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure.

There might be a total of 101 Dalmatians but these pins only feature five of the spotted breed! Pongo and Perdy are the focal point of a framed pin, while Rolly, Patch and Lucky play together on another pin.

The animated version of Lizzie McGuire takes the spotlight on her very own pin that has a heart background and trail of daisies in the front.

Marvel’s frozen treat series continues with the addition of a Wolverine popsicle. His specific flavor is “Adamantium Apple” but he doesn’t seem too happy about it!

Finally, Disney is celebrating Mickey Mouse with a charming “Through the Years” pin and a blind box series of tasty treats inspired by the Disney Eats Collection

The latest assortment is available now at Disney Store with pricing at $12.99-19.99.

Ewoks Pin – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Limited Release

Padmé Amidala Pin – Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary – Limited Release

Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace Cast Pin

Fillmore Pin – Cars Land

Flo and Cars Land Logo Pin Set

Pongo and Perdita Pin – 101 Dalmatians

Dalmatian Puppies Pin – 101 Dalmatians

Lizzie McGuire Pin

Wolverine Adamantium Apple Superpower Pops Pin – Limited Edition – May

Limited Edition of 1,000

Mickey Mouse Through the Years Pin

Includes his roles in Plane Crazy (1928) and as The Sorcerer's Apprentice in Fantasia (1940)

Disney Eats Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc.

Each box contains two randomly selected pins from eight designs. The Disney Eats series includes: Ice Cream Sandwich, Waffle, Hamburger, Ice Cream Bar, Caramel Apple, Pineapple Swirl, Churro, and Donut



