shopDisney’s is taking fans on a tasty journey through their favorite Mickey shaped foods and Disney Parks treats with a delicious assortment of themed apparel, accessories, and home decor. The Disney Eats Snacks Collection might not satisfy your sweet tooth, but it’ll have your mouth watering as you dream of your next Disney vacation.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog recently announced the arrival of a new Foodie-themed collection that Disney fans will be anxious to—figuratively—gobble up!

Iconic Parks Snacks have been given a fashionable twist and a dash of Disney magic for a craveable apparel and accessory collection only Disney could dream up. Featured snacks will include:

Disney Eats Snacks

Pizza (February 20th)

Macarons (March)

Lollipop (April)

Ice Cream (May)

Donuts (June)

Shaved Ice (July)

Pineapple Swirl (August)

Caramel Apple (September)

Churro (October)

Gingerbread (November)

S’mores (December)

Clothing selections include Spirit Jerseys, button down shirts, comfy T-shirts, pajamas and more, but the fun doesn’t stop there!

Fans hoping to accessorize their wardrobe and living spaces will want to grab a Popcorn Crossbody Bag or Planter, Caramel Apple Sipper or the Ice Cream Sandwich Throw Pillow.

The next edition of the Disney Eats Snack Collection will be available on shopDisney starting February 20th and soon after will be popping up at Disney Parks.

January – Disney EATS Snacks

Accessories

Around the Home

