Previewing Two New Disney Eats Merchandise Collections Coming to shopDisney and Disney Parks in 2024

Two new merchandise collections coming to shopDisney and Disney Parks in 2024 are sure to be favorites of Disney foodies.

Launching on shopDisney Disney Eats Snacks Collection joins the Disney Eats family with fashionable foodie favorites.

joins the Disney Eats family with fashionable foodie favorites. The collection brings home a host of delicious new treats with a dash of Disney magic in the form of home goods, accessories and apparel featuring favorite snacks like ice cream bars, churros and popcorn – like this woven button-up shirt decorated in a smorgasbord of Disney Parks delights.

You can also sport your favorite snacks (while you nosh on said snacks) in one of the vibrant Disney Parks Food T-Shirts or Spirit Jerseys that come in both Disneyland Walt Disney World

You’re sure to have sweet dreams of sweet treats in the Disney Parks Food Short Sleep Set, especially when you’re snuggled up with this vanilla-scented Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Sandwich Scented Pillow. Fill your home with even more deliciously cute items like this Mickey Mouse Popcorn Planter as well as the Mickey Mouse Caramel Apple Tumbler with Straw that looks just like the caramel apples found in Disney Parks.

And this is just beginning! shopDisney, the Disneyland Resort Disney Eats Pizza Collection releasing in February.

releasing in February. Hungry for more? Experiment 626 is at it again, making mischief and indulging in tasty treats with the Stitch Attacks Snacks series.

series. Every month in 2024, a themed plush and pin set of Stitch with a different tasty treat will be released.

The series kicks off on January 9th when shopDisney will launch the first collection featuring a Stitch plush noshing on a Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel and a pin set of Stitch enjoying a pretzel with his sweet friend Angel.

Look out for the adorable merch coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World in January as well.

You won’t want to miss February’s release either – the Stitch Attacks Snacks Popcorn Collection!