Disney Store is taking fans on a tasty journey through their favorite Mickey shaped foods and Disney Parks treats with a delicious assortment of themed apparel, accessories, and home decor. The Disney Eats Snacks Collection might not satisfy your sweet tooth, but it’ll have your mouth watering as you dream of your next Disney vacation. This month’s theme? Pineapple Swirl!

Quick! What’s your favorite Disney Parks snack? Pineapple Whip? Mickey Waffles? Churros? We love all of these treats too and Disney knows it, that’s why throughout 2024, the Disney Eats line will debut merchandise themed around these must-have goodies.

Iconic Parks Snacks have been given a fashionable twist and a dash of Disney magic for a craveable apparel and accessory collection only Disney could dream up! August’s theme is Pineapple Swirl to add a sweet tangy punch to your wardrobe!

Disney Eats Pineapple Swirl Loungefly Mini Backpack

Pineapple Swirl Spirit Jersey for Adults – Walt Disney World

Pineapple Swirl Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disneyland

Disney Eats Pineapple Swirl Ear Headband for Adults

Disney Eats Pineapple Swirl Starbucks – Walt Disney World

Disney Eats Pineapple Swirl Starbucks – Disneyland

Disney Eats Snacks Collection:

Each month will bring about a delectable new snack (sweet or salt) that fans adore! Here’s what you can look forward to in 2024:

Caramel Apple (September)

Churro (October)

Gingerbread (November)

S’mores (December)

Previous Releases Featured:

