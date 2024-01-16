shopDisney’s is taking fans on a tasty journey through their favorite Mickey shaped foods and Disney Parks treats with a delicious assortment of themed apparel, accessories, and home decor. The Disney Eats Snacks Collection might not satisfy your sweet tooth, but it’ll have your mouth watering as you dream of your next Disney vacation. This month’s theme? Disney EATS!

Quick! What’s your favorite Disney Parks snack? Pineapple Whip? Mickey Waffles? Churros? We love all of these treats too and Disney knows it, that’s why throughout 2024, the Disney Eats line will debut merchandise themed around these must-have goodies.

Iconic Parks Snacks have been given a fashionable twist and a dash of Disney magic for a craveable apparel and accessory collection only Disney could dream up! January’s theme is Disney EATS and displays a whole smorgasbord of sweet and salty goodies.

Disney Parks Food Icons Reversible Bucket Hat for Adults by Spirit Jersey

Guest can show their love of Disney snacks through this fascinating collection that includes: Spirit Jerseys Hoodies T-shirts Figural Purse or Bag And more!

The Disney Eats Snack Collection will be available on shopDisney starting January 16th and soon after will make its way to Disney Parks.

Apparel

Disney Parks Food Woven Shirt for Adults

Disney Parks Food Short Sleep Set for Women

Disney Eats Clogs for Adults by Crocs

Accessories

Disney Eats Popcorn Box Crossbody Bag

Disney Eats Belt Bag for Adults

Disney Eats Mickey Mouse Icon Earring Set by BaubleBar

Around the Home

Mickey Mouse Caramel Apple Pet Bed – Disney Eats

Mickey Mouse Popcorn Planter

Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Sandwich Scented Pillow – Disney Eats

Just for Fun

Disney Eats PopGrip by PopSockets

Captain America Star-Spangled Strawberry Superpower Pops Pin – Limited Edition – January

Disney Eats Snacks Collection:

Each month will bring about a delectable new snack (sweet or salt) that fans adore! Here’s what you can look forward to in 2024:

Pizza (February)

Macarons (March)

Lollipop (April)

Ice Cream (May)

Donuts (June)

Shaved Ice (July)

Pineapple Swirl (August)

Caramel Apple (September)

Churro (October)

Gingerbread (November)

S’mores (December)

