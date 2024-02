Bring On the Cheesy Goodness With the Disney Eats Snacks Collection – Pizza

Disney Store is taking fans on a tasty journey through their favorite Mickey shaped foods and Disney Parks treats with a delicious assortment of themed apparel, accessories, and home decor. The Disney Eats Snacks Collection might not satisfy your sweet tooth, but it’ll have your mouth watering as you dream of your next Disney vacation. This month’s theme? Pizza!

What’s Happening:

Quick! What’s your favorite Disney Parks snack? Pineapple Whip? Mickey Waffles? Churros? We love all of these treats too and Disney knows it, that’s why throughout 2024, the Disney Eats line will debut merchandise themed around these must-have goodies.

Iconic Parks Snacks have been given a fashionable twist and a dash of Disney magic for a craveable apparel and accessory collection only Disney could dream up! February’s theme is Pizza covered with ooey-gooey cheese and Mickey Mouse pepperoni!

Guest can show their love of Disney pizza through this fascinating collection that includes: Spirit Jerseys Figural Purse or Bag Mickey Ears

The Disney Eats Snack Collection – Pizza is available at Disney Store starting February 20th

Links to this delectable collection can be found below. Bon appetit!

Minnie Mouse Pizza Ear Headband for Adults – Disney Eats

Mickey Mouse Pizza Loungefly Mini Backpack – Disney Eats

Disney Eats Snacks Collection:

Each month will bring about a delectable new snack (sweet or salt) that fans adore! Here’s what you can look forward to in 2024:

Macarons (March)

Lollipop (April)

Ice Cream (May)

Donuts (June)

Shaved Ice (July)

Pineapple Swirl (August)

Caramel Apple (September)

Churro (October)

Gingerbread (November)

S’mores (December)

Previous Releases Featured:

