For decades, Marvel fans have been wishing they could be Spider-Man and Hasbro is doing their best to make that happen… or at least help enhance Spider-Man roleplay at home. Today, the toy company unveiled the latest innovation in web technology: Marvel Spider-Man Real Webs Ultimate Web Blaster!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Spider-Man does whatever a spider can, and now you can too! Whether you’re a new or experienced web slinger, Hasbro is helping to level up imaginative and roleplay playtime for kids with their newest Spider-Man themed toy.
- Spider-Man Real Webs Ultimate Web Blaster features innovative web fluid that turns into a gel-like webbing you can play with! Imagine capturing Spider-Man’s foes, drape webbing around action figures or playsets to create your own webstastic world of Spider-Man.
- If that’s too gooey for your play style, load up the blaster with the refillable water pouch and cool down villains with a water blast!
- For the most accurate recreation of Spider-Man action, strap the web blaster to your wrist, show off your best THWIP pose, and push the button to blast webs or water.
- The Ultimate Web Blaster makes a great action-packed accessory for any Spider-Man costume.
- The Spider-Man Real Webs Ultimate Web Blaster is available exclusively at Amazon and sells for $24.99.
“THWIP and blast realistic webs, just like Spider-Man with this MARVEL SPIDER-MAN REAL WEBS ULTIMATE WEB BLASTER!”
MARVEL SPIDER-MAN REAL WEBS ULTIMATE WEB BLASTER
- Blaster includes 1 Real Webs pouch (refills available, sold separately), and 1 refillable water pouch.
- Age 5 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $24.99
- Available this summer exclusively at Amazon.
