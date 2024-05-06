It looks like our friends at RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) have conjured up something extra special for Fantasia fans who happen to be shopping at Disney Store. The brand’s popular apparel collection that debuted earlier this year has now made its way to Disney Store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Throughout 2023, we had so much fun with RSVLTS’ Disney100 collection

Fans of the “super high-grade Americana” brand can revisit the Fantasia collection (January 2024)

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Shirt for Men by RSVLTS – Fantasia

Two designs and two shirt styles are available along with a baseball hat inspired by Sorcerer Mickey.

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Polo Shirt for Men by RSVLTS – Fantasia

“Sketches in the Stars” is a solid blue Kunuflex button down (soft, stretchy, and never shrinks or fades) with glowing blue drawings; while the “Lil’ Apprentices” All-Day Polo (first time we’ve seen this format), provides a swirling background accented with miniature Mickeys.

Sorcerer Mickey Mouse Baseball Cap for Adults by RSVLTS – Fantasia

These fashionable RSVLTS styles are available now at Disney Store and come in classic/unisex cut in sizes S-4XL. Prices range from $35.00-$72.00.

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!