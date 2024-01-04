“Fugue!” RSVLTS Steps into 2024 With a Magical Disney “Fantasia” Collection

We’re not even a week into the 2024 and RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is already dropping a new Disney-inspired collection that has our eyes sparkling and toes tapping! This time the fashion brand is heading to the 1940s to celebrate the animated classic Fantasia with four new button down shirts and some stylish hats.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

RSVLTS is starting this new fashion season with an exciting collection of Disney shirts featuring Sorcerer Mickey (the best iteration of the Mouse?), Chernabog, and Dancing Hippos! That’s right this latest style collab is all about Fantasia.

We love the combination of Sorcerer Mickey sketches, stardust trails, and walking brooms that make up the pattern of the “Sketches in the Stars” shirt. The royal blue background is the perfect canvas for the light blue drawings to pop and if it were up to us, this baby would glow in the dark! It doesn't but wouldn’t that be cool?

There are dozens of musical moments in Fantasia including an entire ballet scene featuring animals in tutus! “Shall We Dance?,” presents Hyacinth Hippo and her fellow dancers gliding all over this purple shirt that also features a handful of colorful pegasus creatures.

As much as we love the other shirts, the star in the collection is the full panel “Summit of Evil” showing Chernabog glaring down on the world from high atop his mountain. The giant creature is depicted in rich hues of blue, yellow, purple, and pink and his extended wings help to sell us on his size. Meanwhile, ghostly floating souls add a sinister air to the shirt.

“Lil’ Apprentices” features Mickey Mouse working his magic and trying to avoid the enchanted broom that’s carrying two full buckets of water! These miniature images are placed against a swirling clouded sky that features shades of blue, purple and pink.

Fans who want to rock RSVLTS from the top of their head can join the fun with three new Hats ($30-$35) celebrating the film. Hats are available in a “Dad Hat” style Regular Sloped Crown

Sketches in the Stars

Shall We Dance?

Summit of Evil

Lil' Apprentices

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!