Disney100: RSVLTS’ Final D100 Collection is Filled with Pie-Eyed Characters, Colorful Sketches, and More

Well the Disney100 celebration is about to come to an end and as things are winding down, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is getting one last merchandise drop on the books and the backs of fans! The fourth and final wave of D100 shirts features four designs that will not only be available in Kunuflex button downs for the whole family, but also the oh-so-awesome Performance Hoodies.
What’s Happening:
- It’s been an awesome year celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary and with the end fast approaching, RSVLTS has one more apparel collection cooked up for 100 Years of Wonder.
- Mickey Mouse and characters from every decade of Disney entertainment take their final bow for 2023 on four perfectly playful shirts ($39-$72) and hoodies ($75).
- The first, second, and third waves heavily featured Mickey Mouse and he’s back for this round too, but he’s making way for others to take the spotlight starting with “Pie-Eyed Party.” Modern day Disney and Pixar characters have stepped back in time and are reimagined with round faces and those classic pie-eyes of yesteryear. Add a layer of grayscale coloring and we can practically hear the old-timey cartoons!
- Next is “Drawn to Life,” a vibrant button down decorated with the iconic faces of animated characters like Robin Hood, Ariel, Mr. Toad, Genie, and Peter Pan. Each box looks like it was hand painted for the screen, but if you’d rather enjoy this pattern sans color like an original drawing, “Drawn to Life (Sketch)” is the perfect alternative.
- Wrapping up this exciting wave is “Mickey Mouse Saves The Day” that focuses solely on early Mickey Mouse cartoons. Set against a muted purple/brown background, Mickey comes to Minnie’s rescue taking on a sneering Pete. Music notes and “Ha Ha” quotes bring some fun to the pattern.
- As a bonus, each shirt in the D100 x RSVLTS Collection includes a limited edition neck label and placket patch, both that feature the special platinum D100 logo.
- Fans who want to rock RSVLTS gear all year long, even in cooler temperatures, can pick up all four of these patterns as ShredFlex Performance Hoodies ($75). The ultra soft and stretchy pullovers are sure to be a wardrobe staple and make the perfect companion for night time fun at the parks.
- The fourth and final wave of the Disney100 Collection launches today at 4pm ET on the RSVLTS site.
- All shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($72).
- The collection will also be available in styles for Ladies sizes XS-4XL ($72), Youth sizes XS-2XL($45) and Preschool sizes 2T-5T ($39).
- Finally, Performance hoodies feature ShredFlex material (light, breathable, soft & comfy fit with four-way stretch) and come in unisex sizes XS-4XL for adults ($75)
We’ve Reached the End:
- While this will be the last collection of designs to release this calendar year, all the previous Disney100 x RSVLTS items will be available to purchase throughout the first half of 2024, while supplies last.
Did You Know?:
- Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!
All photos courtesy of RSVLTS
October 16th marked the official 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, but Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.