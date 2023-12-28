Disney100: RSVLTS’ Final D100 Collection is Filled with Pie-Eyed Characters, Colorful Sketches, and More

Well the Disney100 celebration is about to come to an end and as things are winding down, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is getting one last merchandise drop on the books and the backs of fans! The fourth and final wave of D100 shirts features four designs that will not only be available in Kunuflex button downs for the whole family, but also the oh-so-awesome Performance Hoodies.

It’s been an awesome year celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary and with the end fast approaching, RSVLTS has one more apparel collection cooked up for 100 Years of Wonder

Mickey Mouse and characters from every decade of Disney entertainment take their final bow for 2023 on four perfectly playful shirts ($39-$72) and hoodies ($75).

The first second third waves “Pie-Eyed Party.” Modern day Disney and Pixar characters have stepped back in time and are reimagined with round faces and those classic pie-eyes of yesteryear. Add a layer of grayscale coloring and we can practically hear the old-timey cartoons!

Next is “Drawn to Life,” a vibrant button down decorated with the iconic faces of animated characters like Robin Hood, Ariel, Mr. Toad, Genie, and Peter Pan. Each box looks like it was hand painted for the screen, but if you’d rather enjoy this pattern sans color like an original drawing, “Drawn to Life (Sketch)” is the perfect alternative.

Wrapping up this exciting wave is “Mickey Mouse Saves The Day” that focuses solely on early Mickey Mouse cartoons. Set against a muted purple/brown background, Mickey comes to Minnie’s rescue taking on a sneering Pete. Music notes and “Ha Ha” quotes bring some fun to the pattern.

As a bonus, each shirt in the D100 x RSVLTS Collection includes a limited edition neck label and placket patch, both that feature the special platinum D100 logo.

Fans who want to rock RSVLTS gear all year long, even in cooler temperatures, can pick up all four of these patterns as ShredFlex Performance Hoodies ($75)

The fourth and final wave of the Disney100 Collection launches today at 4pm ET on the RSVLTS site

All shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($72).

Finally, Performance hoodies feature ShredFlex material (l ight, breathable, soft & comfy fit with four-way stretch) and come in unisex sizes XS-4XL for adults ($75)

Pie-Eyed Party

Drawn to Life

Drawn to Life (Sketch)

Mickey Mouse Saves The Day

We’ve Reached the End:

While this will be the last collection of designs to release this calendar year, all the previous Disney100 x RSVLTS items

Since 2012, RSVLTS

All photos courtesy of RSVLTS

