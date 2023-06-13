Disney100: RSVLTS Rounds Up More Disney Characters for Second D100 Collection

It’s only June and we’re already up to our round mouse ears in Disney100 merchandise! Guess what? There’s a lot more to explore including the second assortment of D100 styles by RSVLTS (The Roosevelts). That’s right, the “super high-grade Americana” brand has four new Disney patterns featuring characters from every decade of the Walt Disney Company.

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping! It’s a fact, commemorating 100 Years of Wonder will be even better when you’re rocking some awesome RSVLTS apparel.

Whether you're a fan of classic Mickey Mouse or happen to be in love with some of the newer cast like the cousins from Encanto, this second wave of Disney100 button downs gives us playful patterns that take us across Disney's entire timeline.

As with the first wave , Mickey Mouse is present on all four shirts, but this time he’s sharing the stage with many more characters. He does however star on “Lil Mickeys” which features miniature versions of the global icon throughout the decades.

Next in the spirit of friendship and family, "Pastel Pals" showcases silhouettes of dozens of Disney and Pixar characters presented in a gorgeous pastel prismatic color scheme.

For something a bit more modern, there’s “Say Cheeeese,” a collection of photo booth images of the casts of movies like Moana, Lilo & Stitch, Alice in Wonderland and many more.

Finally, continuing with all things classic, “The Gang’s All Here” features the main mouse along with his sweetheart Minnie and pals Pluto, Goofy, Donald and Daisy aka the Sensational Six.

As a bonus, each shirt in the D100 x RSVLTS Collection includes a limited edition neck label and placket patch, both that feature the special platinum D100 logo.

The first wave of the Disney100 Collection launches today at 4pm ET on the RSVLTS site .

. All shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70).

The collection will also be available in styles for Ladies sizes XS-4XL ($70), Youth sizes XS-2XL ($45) and Preschool sizes 2T-5T ($39)

Lil Mickeys

Simple and classic just like Mickey Mouse. This blue button down showcases small Mickey icons spanning his 90+ year career. Our favorites? We can’t decide!

Pastel Pals

Gather all your friends and ask them who they spot on this beautiful prismatic pattern. Chances are everyone will name a different character first, but can you name them all? So far we’ve spotted: Rapunzel, Mike Wazowski, Stitch, Mulan…..

Say Cheeeese

Character is a big theme for this release and the casts of all your favorite Disney movies have gotten together for a photo shoot! We love that Encanto, Moana, and Frozen make the cut, and there are so many others here too!

The Gang’s All Here

Where would we be without the Sensational Six? This overlapping design gives all six core Disney characters a chance to shine equally. We love it. ‘Nuff said.

More to Come!

We’re loving everything we’ve seen in the Disney100 x RSVLTS (D100) collection and it seems that even more designs will be rolling out over the course of the year. These very limited-edition items will only be available in 2023.

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.