Disney100: RSVLTS Launches D100 Collection With Designs Celebrating Mickey Mouse, Disney, and Pixar

The Disney100 celebration has started and the merchandise collections that have launched are already so impressive, but guess what? There’s more to come! This year RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has teamed up with Disney to present a charming apparel series that will leave you with one expression: “Oh boy!”

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping! It’s a fact, commemorating 100 Years of Wonder will be even better when you’re rocking some awesome RSVLTS apparel.

The Americana brand is bringing their signature fashion flair to the stage with a collection that embraces the whimsy of Disney magic as never before.

As part of this milestone anniversary, Disney is allowing mashups of its legendary properties and characters to appear together giving RSVLTS the chance to flex their creative muscles. The result is an exciting collection full of charm (and so many personalities!) that you won’t want to miss.

RSVLTS starts things off with two Mickey Mouse inspired designs that will take you back in time! Rewind the clock to his earliest days with “Steamboat Mickey” then embrace his unique persona with “Hiya, Pal” that is quintessential Mickey Mouse.

The final shirt in this first drop is a crazy character collaboration that's overflowing with fun surprises. "Sketches to Screen" gathers a whole host of friendly faces from the Disney and Pixar films that warm our hearts.

As a bonus, each shirt in the D100 x RSVLTS Collection includes a limited edition neck label and placket patch, both that feature the special platinum D100 logo.

The first wave of the Disney100 Collection launches today at 4pm ET on the RSVLTS site .

Guess what? This is just the beginning! The Disney100 x RSVLTS (D100) collection will be rolling out over the course of the year and will include very limited-edition items, only available in 2023.

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.