Disney100: RSVLTS Introduces Third D100 Wave Celebrating Classic Characters and Artistic Styles

We are inching ever closer to the official anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and that means it’s time to unveil even more Disney100 merchandise! In fact our favorite fashion brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is back with their third wave of D100 shirts (4 new designs!) and this collection puts a heavy emphasis on specific styles like pop art and art deco.

Join in the fun of celebrating the Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary by going shopping! It's a fact, commemorating 100 Years of Wonder will be even better when you're rocking some awesome RSVLTS apparel.

As with the first wave and second wave, Mickey Mouse happily appears on all four shirts and is joined by his best pals and dozens of other characters.

The beautifully colored "Disney Deco" features art deco "cards" of Tiana, Elsa, Simba, Woody and more. If the purple Mickey looks familiar, it's because this same design was used for an Entertainment Earth Loungefly exclusive!

Jumping back in time, we have "Dancing Toons" where Mickey, Minnie, Chip, Dale, and Donald Duck can be found tapping their toes to some delightful tunes or making music on their own.

As a bonus, each shirt in the D100 x RSVLTS Collection includes a limited edition neck label and placket patch, both that feature the special platinum D100 logo.

The third wave of the Disney100 Collection launches today at 4pm ET on the RSVLTS site .

. All shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70).

The collection will also be available in styles for Ladies sizes XS-4XL ($70), Youth sizes XS-2XL ($45) and Preschool sizes 2T-5T ($39).

Disney Deco

A little bit magic, a little bit tarot, all artistic and unique, this shirt showcases the faces of starring characters like Tiana, Moana, Simba, Minnie Mouse and many more. Each is represented in an art deco style and presented in front of jeweled tone backgrounds making this one of the most magical designs in the collection.

Dancing Toons

Put on your dancing shoes! Classic Disney characters take the stage on this perfectly playful design that takes us back in time. The black and white character icons are set against a pretty purple backdrop dotted with lavender music notes. We absolutely love this pattern!

Disney Afternoon

Keeping with a retro theme, the Sensational Six (Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto) are all smiles on this top. They’ve also invited some friends to join the fun as Chip, Dale and brothers Huey, Dewey and Louie pop up too. The not-quite-neon palette calls back to the Disney Afternoon days of 80’s and 90s when DuckTales and Rescue Rangers reigned supreme.

Mickey Pop

Rounding things out is a Mickey-centric shirt where the face of the Big Cheese is plaster all over in neon, green, pink, blue and yellow. The large images make him impossible to miss, so if you want to share your love of Disney with the world, this is the shirt for you!

More to Come!

We’re loving everything we’ve seen in the Disney100 x RSVLTS (D100) collection and it seems that even more designs will be rolling out over the course of the year. These very limited-edition items will only be available in 2023.

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.