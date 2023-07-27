Disney100: Entertainment Earth Exclusive Art Deco Mickey Mouse Loungefly

All year long, The Walt Disney Company is commemorating their 100th anniversary with celebrations, special releases, honorary events and merchandise too. Loungefly and Entertainment Earth are participating in the fun with an exclusive limited edition mini backpack featuring Mickey Mouse in a fun art deco style. Oh, and it glows in the dark too!

Are you having as much fun as we are celebrating Disney's 100 anniversary? Perhaps you need a new accessory to add to your collection for the occasion and fortunately, Loungefly and Entertainment Earth have you covered.

A brand new exclusive Mickey Mouse Art Deco backpack has just landed at Entertainment Earth showcasing the cheerful Mouse in a pretty purple palette.

This fantastic design pays homage to Mickey’s most popular roles: Sorcerer Mickey in Fantasia and Steamboat Willie—his on screen debut!

Fantasia is represented by small icons of the sorcerer’s hat, water buckets and walking broom, while the Steamboat Willie connection is highlighted on the front zip pouch with a steamboat whistle, waves and ship’s wheel.

Mickey himself is all smiles with a sewn-on patch that sits above the pouch and ears that pop over the top of the bag.

The bag has a solid black back and contrasting purple straps while the interior lining is decorated with small “Disney100″ logos printed on a diagonal.

Disney 100 Art Deco Mickey Mouse Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99

Faux leather

Top zipper closure, front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, matching themed lining, silver hardware, and printed details.

9-inches wide x 10 1/2-inches tall x 4 1/2-inches long

Ages 8 and up.

