From the sandy ground of Tatooine, to the frozen surface of Hoth, extreme temperatures make it that much more important to ensure you’re staying hydrated! Fortunately, Starbucks is here to help you monitor and maintain your liquid intake with their selection of Star Wars themed tumblers, mugs, and water bottles, including new designs dropping on May the 4th.

Happy Star Wars Day! Once again, Starbucks is joining in the fan-created holiday by introducing a series of new designs at Disney Store.

While previous years had featured the “Been There” Series, this time, Starbucks is focusing on the Imperials, Rebels and the planet Hoth.

Fans of the popular geometric tumbler with straw items will love the new offerings that are solid black with an red Imperial insignia or bright white with a blue Rebel logo.

Meanwhile the Hoth design includes AT-AT Walkers, the Wampa, Probe Droid and the Imperial logo in chilly blues and oranges set against a white background. The design is featured on a mug, tumbler, and water bottle.

New Starbucks Star Wars Day collectibles are available now at Disney Store . Prices range from $24.99-$44.99

Hoth Mug

Hoth Travel Tumbler

Hoth Tumbler

Galatic Empire Tumbler

Rebel Alliance Tumbler

Follow along for more Star Wars fun by checking our Star Wars Day tag page that features the latest news, reviews, merchandise and more. May the Force Be With You!