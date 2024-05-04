It’s May the 4th and Cakeworthy is celebrating the day not with edible treats, but with some fashion goodies! In honor of the galactic fan-created holiday, the lifestyle brand is introducing new styles that would make any Princess excited enough to kiss a Wookiee!

If you aren’t yet overloaded by all of the Star Wars merchandise dropping today, then indulge in this: new Star Wars Cakeworthy apparel is now available at Disney Store!

Whether you’ve aligned yourself with a particular faction of the Star Wars universe, or are a committed centrist embracing everything from the franchise, you’re going to love the assortment from Cakeworthy that spans: Flannel T-shirt Fanny pack Hats Dresses

Guests will find the latest and greatest Cakeworthy Star Wars styles available now at Disney Store with more styles dropping at 8am pt. Prices range from $29.99-$39.99.

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Jar Jar Binks T-Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy – Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace

Jar Jar Binks Cap for Adults by Cakeworthy – Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace

Jar Jar Binks Belt Bag for Adults by Cakeworthy – Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace

