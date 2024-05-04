It’s Star Wars Day and the entire galaxy is celebrating “May the 4th Be With You,” especially Disney Store! A new shipment of RSVLTS Star Wars button downs have docked at the online retailer and these designs embrace the Dark Side, Jar Jar Binks, and The Phantom Menace.

What’s Happening:

Every day is Star Wars Day if you’re a fan of the fashion brand RSVLTS and have their incredible Star Wars shirts in your wardrobe. However, if you are not yet sporting their proprietary Kunuflex tops (they offer comfy 4-way stretch, perfect for year round wear), then today’s the day to get on board!

Three delightful—and brand new designs—grace RSVLTS’ classic button down shirts in patterns featuring Jar Jar Binks, Stormtroopers, and Darth Vader available exclusively at Disney Store.

In addition to these tops, Disney Store is also getting two exclusive Performance Hoodies decorated in the newly introduced “Phantom Menace” and “Droid Drawings” patterns that dropped at RSVLTS this week

starting May 4 at 8am PT and prices range for $72-$82. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Star Wars "Troolips" Button Down Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS

Star Wars "Power of the Dark Side" Button Down Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS

Star Wars "Jar Pop" Button Down Shirt for Adults by RSVLTS

Droid Drawings

Star Wars Episode I

Bekah’s Thoughts:

Bekah has been fortunate enough to check out several RSVLTS products and far and away her favorite items are the Performance Hoodies. “While I love my Kunuflex tops, it’s the hoodies that I never want to take off. They have the perfect weight and are great for layering all year round. Super stretchy and oh-so-comfortable, this is one purchase you won’t regret!”

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

