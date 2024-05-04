Happy Star Wars Day friends! The fan-created holiday is upon us and that means new merchandise from Disney and Lucasfilm is dropping all day long! Many of this year’s products feature characters from the Prequel Trilogy and more specifically, from The Phantom Menace as the film celebrates its 25th anniversary. Below is a round up of the new releases available at Disney Store and Disney Parks.

The Dark Side has taken over Star Wars Day 2024 and you can bet there’s a ton of merchandise to commemorate the occasion. Disney Store kicks things off with a handful of collections dropping at 12am PT/3am ET, and followed by another wave of products from brands like Starbucks, Cakeworthy, LEGO, Hasbro, and RSVLTS coming at 8am PT/11am ET—so check back often!

Star Wars Merchandise Arrivals 12am PT

Cakeworthy May the 4th Styles at Disney Store

It’s May the 4th and Cakeworthy is celebrating the day not with edible treats, but with some fashion goodies! In honor of the galactic fan-created holiday, the lifestyle brand is introducing new styles that would make any Princess excited enough to kiss a Wookiee!

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney Store – May the 4th 2024

On any given day, there are so many exciting goods being delivered to Black Spire Outpost, but for those of us who can’t visit on a regular basis, Disney Store is the next best thing. In honor of May the 4th fans can shop two shipments featuring helmets, Droids, roleplay, Holocrons, Kyber Crystals and some other surprises that would excite Junk Dealers, Bounty Hunters, and ancient collectors alike.

"Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" Collection at Disney Store

Hello Star Wars fans! How are you celebrating May the 4th? If you said shopping, you’re in good company especially if you’re picking up apparel for the kids! Today, Disney Store introduces the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures collection that’s full of fantastic, character inspired styles they’ll want to wear everywhere.

"Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" 25th Anniversary Collection

Now as exciting as May the 4th is, this year marks the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace (gosh, I feel so old), and you can bet there’s a merchandise collection to commemorate the occasion with items dropping at 12 am and 8am PT.

Disney Parks Wishables Star Wars Rise of the Resistance

It’s Star Wars Day and that means there’s tons of new merchandise to shop at Disney Store! One of the selections we’ve been most excited for are the Disney Whishables and we’re thrilled with this series themed to the Rise of the Resistance that features Rey, BB-8, and Kylo Ren and others.

