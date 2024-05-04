This May is extra special for Star Wars fans as it marks not only the celebration of Star Wars Day, but also the 25th Anniversary of The Phantom Menace. In honor of the milestone year, Disney Store has released a gorgeous Queen Amidala Limited Edition Doll featuring the young ruler in her stunning red and gold gown.

Back in 1999, audiences flocked to theaters to take in Episode I of the Skywalker Saga that introduced them to a wealth of new characters including the mother of Luke and Leia, Padmé Amidala. Her story is an interesting one that sees her serving as Queen of Naboo at the age of 14; becoming a Senator in later years, and developing a tender relationship with Anakin Skywalker.

In the film, Queen Amidala wears a variety of luxurious dresses, headpieces, and gems that signify her royal status, so Disney had a lot of options to choose from when designing the doll. They ultimately went for the look that is most recognizable: her red and gold gown and its elaborate gold headdress.

True to the on-screen look, this replica dress is full length featuring large sleeves, a multi-layered decorative piece with gold embroidery, colorful smooth gems along the base of the skirt, and hems outlined with brown faux fur.

Amidala’ dark brown hair is styled in and through her glittery gold headdress, while her hands and face are painted porcelain white. Two red marks dot her cheeks, and her lips are painted red in the signature look for the queen.

Edition size 3,100. The Queen Amidala Limited Edition Doll is available now at Disney Store and sells for $129.99.

“As Queen of Naboo, Amidala was a courageous, hopeful leader. Her throne room gown was the most impressive attire worn while hosting visiting dignitaries at Theed Royal Palace. The extravagant gown featured sein jewels that illuminated from within and was accessorized with an elaborate headdress. Her traditional royal makeup included a white base, red dots on both cheeks, and a red stripe painted on her lower lip to represent the suffering endured by the Naboo people before the Great Time of Peace.”

Queen Amidala Limited Edition Doll – 11'' – Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary – $129.99

Limited Edition of 3,100

Certificate of Authenticity

Queen Amidala dressed in her silken throne room gown with embroidered stripes

Tabard features golden embroidered detailing

Molded golden headdress features Jewel of Zenda

Makeup includes Scar of Remembrance on lip

Molded boots

Fully poseable

Presented in window display packaging

