Whether a Sith or Jedi, the masters of the Dark and Light Sides of the Force have a weapon of choice, a lightsaber. This Spring, Disney’s Star Wars Legacy Lightsaber collection will feature another amazing box set commemorating the iconic (and deadly) Darth Maul.

Long live the Dark Side! This year Star Wars fans can share their affinity for Siths, Imperials, and the entire galactic Empire as never before as part of the Imperial March and March to May the 4th

Many of the biggest merchandise drops will be taking place on Star Wars Day including Darth Maul’s Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Box Set.

As with previous Legacy Lightsaber sets, this impressive collectible will be a limited edition release; feature sound effects; and come in a stunning display box.

When Darth Maul was introduced to audiences in 1999’s The Phantom Menace, he showed up on the scene with something never seen before: a dual bladed lightsaber that he used like a martial arts fighting-stick.

This red bladed weapon was sinister and awesome at the same time, and now fans can add the near-perfect replica to their collection.

As mentioned above, the double hilt features sound effects and illuminates red when you attach two lightsaber blades, ( sold separately

The Sith Apprentice: Darth Maul Legacy Lightsaber Hilt and Collector’s Box Set was created in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and will be available at DisneyStore.com May 4, 2024 .

and will be . Edition size is 7,000 globally and sells for $400.

