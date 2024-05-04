Well folks the “March to May the 4th,” can officially come to an end now that Star Wars Day has arrived! In celebration of the fan-created holiday, Disney and Lucasfilm are shining a spotlight on the prequel trilogy with the new Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Collection that’s making its presence known at Disney Store and Disney Parks.

The Dark Side has taken over Star Wars Day 2024 and it’s never been so easy for fans of Siths, Imperials, and the entire Galactic Empire to show their love for all things sinister.

Now as exciting as May the 4th is, this year marks the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace (oh my god I know. I feel so old), and you can bet there’s a merchandise collection to commemorate the occasion with items dropping at 12 am and 8am PT.

Darth Maul is a major feature of the apparel series with his face popping up on hoodies, T-shirts and more that fans will proudly wear every time they’re in a Star Wars mood.

Other items in this series include Collectibles Accessories Apparel Pins Home décor

The Star Wars: The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Collection is available now at Disney Store

Phantom Menace Merchandise Arrivals 12am PT

Darth Maul Mug – Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Darth Maul Tie-Dye T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary

Darth Maul Exhibit Series Puzzle – Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary

Darth Maul Watch by Citizen – Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace

Darth Maul T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars

Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary T-Shirt for Adults

Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace Cast Pin

Darth Maul LIGHTSABER Toy – Star Wars

