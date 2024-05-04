Well friends, May the 4th aka Star Wars Day has finally arrived so let the shopping commence! Disney Store has tons of new items to pick up, but we’re most excited for the BD-1 Interactive Remote Control Droid. The essential character who first appeared in the game Jedi: Fallen Order is ready to join your crew for daily adventures, or to be a great addition to your Star Wars collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Star Wars Day 2024 may be mostly about the Dark Side, but there’s always a little bit of Light Side lingering if you know where to look.

Today, Disney Store is welcoming droid companion BD-1 to the fold as an interactive remote control collectible toy for fans of all ages.

Last year, shopDisney introduced a standard yellow BD class droid figure Jedi Fallen: Order .

. BD-1 is white in color with red and orange accents. His articulated legs and head allow him to walk on his own, look around and make a few facial expressions too.

As with other Star Wars interactive droids, BD-1 is operated by a deluxe light-up remote control to access movement and light and sound features.

The BD-1 Interactive Remote Control Droid is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

BD-1 Interactive Remote Control Droid

More May the 4th Shopping:

Got a kid who loves Star Wars? Check out the super fun Young Jedi Adventures collection that includes a cosplay style hoodie themed to Nubs

collection that includes a cosplay style If you are all in on The Phantom Menace and Darth Maul, don’t miss out on the limited edition Legacy Lightsaber hilt

and Darth Maul, don’t miss out on the It’s been 25 years since The Phantom Menace debuted on the big screen, so celebrate with an anniversary collection featuring tons of apparel and some Queen Amidala ears

Follow along for more Star Wars fun by checking our Star Wars Day tag page that features the latest news, reviews, merchandise and more. May the Force Be With You!