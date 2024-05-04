Hello Star Wars fans! How are you celebrating May the 4th? If you said shopping, you’re in good company especially if you’re picking up apparel for the kids! Today, Disney Store introduces the Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures collection that’s full of fantastic, character inspired styles they’ll want to wear everywhere.

Star Wars Day 2024 may be mostly about the Dark Side, but for kids, it’ll be all about Young Jedi Adventures and the heroes like Nubs, Lys, Kai and Nash.

Disney Store is full of fun selections to commemorate the day including a Young Jedi Adventures collection showcasing apparel, toys and lightsabers.

One of the hottest products featured is the fuzzy blue zip hoodie inspired by Nubs. It even has a patch of the character on the chest and the hood has his eyes, nose, and ears so kids can cosplay as Nubs.

Other fun items include: Colorful apparel Pajama set T-shirts Hats

The Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Collection is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Nubs Plush Costume Zip Hoodie for Kids – Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Nubs Plush Costume Baseball Cap for Kids – Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures T-Shirt for Kids

Nubs Fashion Top for Girls – Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Nubs Sleep Set for Kids – Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – 3-Pc.

