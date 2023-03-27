Deluxe Remote Control BD Unit from “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” Now Available on shopDisney

Star Wars fans can bring the excitement of the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game to their home with a new remote control BD Unit that just arrived on shopDisney.
What’s Happening:
- The introduction of EA Games’ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gave fans a closer look at what happened in the years following the brutal attack on the Jedi known as Order 66.
- As players navigate the landscape as Cal Kestis, a Force sensitive man, a small droid known as a BD Unit accompanies them on their adventures.
- Whether you’ve played your way through the game or just like collecting cool Star Wars memorabilia, shopDisney is here to help with a new addition from Jedi: Fallen Order.
- Everyone can benefit from the assistance of a BD Unit! This small yellow droid can help you in any operations in distant locations, or a little closer to home, all at the touch of a button!
- The charming assistant is operated by a deluxe light-up remote control featuring authentic movement and light and sound features, plus a few facial expressions.
- The BD Unit is available now on shopDisney and sells for $109.99. It’ll make a great gift for any Star Wars fan or a perfect addition to your ever growing Star Wars collection.
- A link to the droid can be found below.
Free shipping at shopDisney:
Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
BD Unit Deluxe Remote Control Figure – Star Wars – $109.99
- Forward/Back/Left/Right movement
- Press button for sound effects
- Press button for Droid expression
- Press rocker switch to alternate dome lights
- Frequency: 2.4 GHz
- Ages 3+
- BD Unit requires 4 x AA batteries, included
- Remote control requires 2 x AAA batteries, included
- BD Unit: 10'' H x 5 1/2'' W x 6'' D
- Remote control: 3'' H x 5'' W x 1 1/2'' D