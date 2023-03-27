Deluxe Remote Control BD Unit from “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” Now Available on shopDisney

Star Wars fans can bring the excitement of the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game to their home with a new remote control BD Unit that just arrived on shopDisney.

The introduction of EA Games’ Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gave fans a closer look at what happened in the years following the brutal attack on the Jedi known as Order 66.

Whether you’ve played your way through the game or just like collecting cool Star Wars memorabilia, shopDisney is here to help with a new addition from Jedi: Fallen Order.

Everyone can benefit from the assistance of a BD Unit! This small yellow droid can help you in any operations in distant locations, or a little closer to home, all at the touch of a button!

The charming assistant is operated by a deluxe light-up remote control featuring authentic movement and light and sound features, plus a few facial expressions.

The BD Unit is available now on shopDisney and sells for $109.99. It’ll make a great gift for any Star Wars fan or a perfect addition to your ever growing Star Wars collection.

BD Unit Deluxe Remote Control Figure – Star Wars – $109.99