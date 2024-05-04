On any given day, there are so many exciting goods being delivered to Black Spire Outpost (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge), but for those of us who can’t visit the planet on a regular basis, Disney Store is the next best thing. Well good news collectors, in honor of May the 4th two shipments of antiquities, toys and weapons are being delivered with merchandise docking at 12am and 8am PT.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

You can’t celebrate Star Wars Day without major hoopla surrounding the event, so naturally, Disney Store is pulling out all the stops and has ordered TWO shipments of goods from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The new arrivals include helmets, Droids, roleplay, Holocrons, Kyber Crystals and some other surprises that would excite Junk Dealers, Bounty Hunters, and ancient collectors alike.

To help the atmosphere (yes even the cyber one) from becoming too crowded, items will arrive in one of two shipments

Below you’ll find links to the new merchandise separated by the drop times with the most recent at the top.

If you’re not drawn to something at midnight, be sure to check back later in the morning for the rest of the assortment.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Galaxy’s Edge Merchandise Arrivals 12am PT

DJ R-3X Talking Action Figure – Star Wars

Dok-Ondar's Mystery Treasures – Wave 2 – Star Wars

Resistance Pilot Helmet for Kids – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

C-3PO and R2-D2 Talking Action Figure Set – Classic Edition – Star Wars

Phase II Clone Trooper and Battle Droid Action Figure Set – Star Wars: The Clone Wars – The Black Series

