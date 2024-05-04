Are you having the best Star Wars Day ever?! Know what would make it even better? Stopping by Disney Store to check out the latest merchandise! Among the new arrivals taking over the space (pun intended!) is a charming Stormtroopers and Droids dress that has a simple silhouette making it comfortable enough for a day at the Disney Parks while maintaining that perfect bit of galactic elegance.

What’s Happening:

Most of May the 4th 2024 is dedicated to the Dark Side, including a new dress that showed up at Disney Store. While the garment is keeping with the theme, there’s a little Light Side twist to be spotted throughout the full pattern.

Stormtroopers and Droids have answered the call to appear on a fabulous Star Wars Dress that only Disney could dream up. The simple sleeveless black dress features a natural waistline accented with a solid black band, a full knee length skirt, wide shoulder straps and a straight neckline.

A deep black hue serves as the background for the entire ensemble which is decorated with a pattern of mostly Stormtroopers standing at attention surrounded by the vastness of space. Fan favorite droids C-3PO and R2-D2 cameo throughout popping up among the Stormtrooper lineup.

Star Wars Imperial Stormtroopers and Droids Dress

Sections of solid black stretch from the shoulders all the way to the skit in a triangular manner that provides dimension to the overall look. At the base of the skit is an embroidered “Star Wars” logo.

The Stormtroopers and Droids Dress is available now at Disney Store and sells for $128.99

