It’s Star Wars Day and that means there’s tons of new merchandise to shop at Disney Store! One of the selections we’ve been most excited for are the Disney Whishables and we’re thrilled with this series themed to the Rise of the Resistance that features Rey, BB-8, and Kylo Ren and others.

What’s Happening:

Many of the new collectibles featured for this year’s May the 4th celebration are focusing on the Dark Side, including the latest round of Disney Parks Wishables.

As in previous years, the Star Wars Day Wishables are based on the galactic attractions at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, and in 2024 they’re celebrating the Sequel Trilogy — The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and Rise of Skywalker —with some super cute squishy friends from The Rise of the Resistance.

There’s also a standalone pal available separately. This time it’s BB-8 in all his round white and orange glory!

The Star Wars Disney Parks Wishables are available now at Disney Store

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Series – Micro – Limited Release

BB-8 Disney Parks Wishables Plush – Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance – Micro 5" – Limited Release

Good to Know:

Specific designs cannot be requested. Due to the unique nature of the mystery plush, there are no refunds, exchanges, or returns.

More May the 4th Shopping:

