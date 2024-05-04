Star Wars Day (May the 4th) is practically a major event and Disney Store is showering us with gifts…to purchase for ourselves. Even though these aren't freebies, Star Wars Day is a reason to celebrate and one of the items fans can purchase is the Clones of the Republic action figure 2-pack featuring Mace Windu and a Clone Trooper!

What’s Happening:

The “March to May the 4th” is finally over as Star Wars Day has officially arrived! Fans around the world are celebrating the galactic holiday and Disney Store is getting in on the fun too with new merchandise releases.

One of the most anticipated drops is Hasbro’s Clones of the Republic 2-pack featuring lightsaber-wielding Jedi Master Mace Windu and a purple-suited Clone Trooper.

The set was announced last Fall

As always, the Black Series features 6-inch scale figures boasting premium deco, along with multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

The Clones of the Republic 2-pack is available for pre-order at Disney Store

Force be with you!

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

During the Clone Wars, clone troopers formed the backbone of the Republic's new military that battled the Confederacy of Independent Systems. As the war intensified, Jedi Master Mace Windu sensed the dark side of the Force at work and knew the Jedi's enemies were plotting to destroy the Order

Star Wars The Black Series Mace Windu & Clone Trooper – $44.99

2 figures and 4 accessories

Comes with amethyst lightsaber, long and short blaster accessories

Ages 4 and up

More May the 4th Shopping:

Follow along for more Star Wars fun by checking our Star Wars Day tag page that features the latest news, reviews, merchandise and more. May the Force Be With You!