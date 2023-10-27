Hasbro Reveals Several New Star Wars Action Figure Releases During Pulse Premium 10/27 Live Stream

This afternoon Hasbro held a Pulse Premium 1027 live stream event just for members, and during the presentation the popular toy company revealed several upcoming new releases in its enduring Star Wars line.

The first Star Wars reveal during this event was for a new 3 ¾-inch The Vintage Collection Cassian Andor action figure from Lucasfilm’s Disney+ acclaimed live-action series Andor. The designers made sure to note that this is the first time that Cassian Andor has been made in this scale using the company’s recent advancements in photoreal technology.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Captain Cassian Andor – Presale – Hasbro Pulse

The second reveal this afternoon was the return of Paz Vizsla (previously released as the Heavy Mandalorian) from the smash-hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian to the 6-inch Black Series line. This time Paz Vizsla has been given updated packaging to match other recent releases from Hasbro, but has the same highly detailed paint and sculpting.

Star Wars The Black Series Paz Vizsla – Presale – Hasbro Pulse

The final Star Wars reveal from this Hasbro Pulse Premium live stream was a new The Black Series two-pack of Mace Windu and a 187th Legion Clone Trooper, which is the legion of the Grand Army of the Republic that served under Windu during the Clone Wars. These new versions of these figures feature armor vambraces for Mace and purple armor highlights for the clone trooper, which matches a Vintage Collection release of the same figure.

All three of these Hasbro Star Wars action figure releases are due to hit store shelves in the spring of 2024 (with the two-pack being a Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney / Disney Parks exclusive) and all three will become available for pre-order via the official Hasbro Pulse website today, October 27th, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time for Hasbro Pulse Premium members and 6:00 PM for everyone else. Fans can also shop for their favorites from our friends at Entertainment Earth.