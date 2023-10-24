Gift the Galaxy: Hasbro Welcomes Starkiller, R4-6D0 and Others to the Black Series Line

This holiday season Disney and Star Wars are embarking on another exciting merchandise campaign titled “Gift the Galaxy” that’s shining a spotlight on some of the best items available for Star Wars fans. Hasbro has joined the fun with a look at new action figures coming to the Black Series line in 2024.

Star Wars fans of all ages can be part of Lucasfilm and Disney’s 2023 Gift the Galaxy campaign focusing on the best merchandise for celebrating the Star Wars universe.

Best of all, fans don’t even need to jump to hyperspace to enjoy all the offerings, as everything is coming to them including new action figures from Hasbro.

Today, Hasbro showcased four new collectibles in the Star Wars: The Black Series line including: Starkiller R4-6D0 Darth Vader from Star Wars: A New Hope The Mandalorian (Mines of Mandalore)



Figures in The Black Series are 6-inch scale and feature premium deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

These upcoming Black Series releases will be available for pre-order at most major retailers on October 25 at 1pm ET; R4-6D0 will be exclusive to Walmart as part of the Spring 2024 Walmart Collector Con.

Star Wars The Black Series figures sell for $24.99 and are expected to ship between February and May 2024.

Links to the awesome collectibles can be found below.

Galen Marek, code name “Starkiller,” was a Force-sensitive human who became Darth Vader’s apprentice during the Galactic Empire’s reign. The design is inspired by the character’s appearance in STAR WARS: THE FORCE UNLEASHED video game.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES STARKILLER

Includes figure and lightsaber accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 10/25 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers

With Nevarro under siege by pirates, Greef Karga uses his trusted astromech droid R4-6D0 to send a plea for help to New Republic pilot Carson Teva.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES R4-6D0

Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired tool accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order Spring 2024 exclusively at Walmart as part of Walmart Collector Con

During the Galactic Civil War, Darth Vader set out to find the Rebel Alliance’s secret location and retrieve the schematics of the Empire’s ultimate weapon, the Death Star.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DARTH VADER

Includes figure and lightsaber accessory

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 10/25 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers.

Reunited with Grogu, Din Djarin undertakes a new quest to reclaim a place in Mandalorian society as his scattered people unite to take a stand against the Imperial remnant.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE MANDALORIAN (MINES OF MANDALORE)

Includes figure and 3 accessories including the Darksaber, knife, and blaster accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order 10/25 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers

