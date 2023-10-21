“Star Wars” Announces 10-Week “Gift the Galaxy” Merchandise Celebration

Star Wars fans will be able to find plenty of gifts for themselves or loved ones this holiday season, thanks to “Gift the Galaxy,” a 10-week celebration of Star Wars merchandise.
What’s Happening:
- Announced this week, “Gift the Galaxy” is a 10-week celebration revealing and highlighting Star Wars toys, apparel, and more, helping fans find a gift for everyone on their list.
- Visit StarWars.com/GiftTheGalaxy every Tuesday through December 19th to see the latest products featured and join the conversation on social media using #GiftTheGalaxy and #StarWars.
- On October 20th, Good Morning America welcomed Lucasfilm for a special segment on “Gift the Galaxy,” opening a larger-than-life present to unveil a stunning Star Wars-themed set and a varied collection of gifts.
- Check out some of the items featured on Good Morning America and from the launch of “Gift the Galaxy” below.” Happy (bounty) hunting!
Good Morning America Spotlight
The Mandalorian Aprons by Hedley & Bennett
- Your clan of two will be ready for any culinary mission with these adorable aprons inspired by the Mandalorian and Grogu.
Grogu’s Snack Attack Complete 6-in-1 Carrier by LÍLLÉbaby
- Carry your Grogu-sized little Jedi and a galaxy of snacks with this Mandalorian-themed carrier, featuring a zip-down front panel that doubles as a large pocket with breathable mesh.
Star Wars Ewok Pet Accessories by Loungefly
- Bring some cute Ewok flair to your own furry companion with this new collection featuring collars, harnesses, and more.
Star Wars Holiday Family Matching Sleepwear Collection by shopDisney
- The Force and holidays run strong in your family with these matching Star Wars PJs, featuring the Skywalkers gathered ‘round the tree.
Millennium Falcon 26oz 3-Wick Candle by Homesick
- This iconic Star Wars ship joins Homesick’s Star Wars collection on November 26th, with notes of leather, brushed suede, santal, rusted steel, and cashmere musk. When fall and winter nights get chilly, this candle’s got it where it counts.
Gift the Galaxy Launch Favorites
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Into the Carbon-Freezing Chamber Keepsake Ornament by Hallmark
- When it’s colder than carbonite outside, decorate the tree with this Hallmark Keepsake Ornament commemorating a classic scene. Features a synchronized sound and light performance, complete with motion. (Available in stores.)
Star Wars: The Black Series Jawa & Salacious B. Crumb (Holiday Edition) by Hasbro
- Utini! meets Ho ho ho! This festive set features 6-inch scale Jawa and Salacious B. Crumb figures in new decos for the holiday season.
Micro Galaxy Squadron AT-AT Walker (Endor) by Jazwares
- One of the Empire’s biggest vehicles goes micro in this essential release.
Star Wars Season’s Greetings 2023 Coin by New Zealand Mint
- Grogu is ready for holidays with this limited edition, pure silver collectible coin from New Zealand Mint.
Star Wars Performance Hoodie Collection by RSVLTS
- Choose from various designs that span the Star Wars saga.