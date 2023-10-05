Hasbro Reveals The Black Series Holocomm Collection

Hasbro has revealed a new way to collect The Black Series with the Holocomm Collection. The new figures will allow collectors to receive transmissions from across the galaxy with characters featured in hologram-style deco. The characters include The Mandalorian, Han Solo, Axe Woves, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Ahsoka Tano. Most of these figures are available for pre-order and will be available either this fall or next spring.

What’s Available:

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE MANDALORIAN

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $34.99 / Available: Fall 2023)

Receive transmissions from across the galaxy with THE BLACK SERIES Holocomm collection, featuring light-up holopucks.

STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE MANDALORIAN figure, featuring premium detail, multiple points of articulation and hologram-style deco in their collections.

Press the button on the puck to light up the bottom and illuminate the figure. Press and hold the button to activate a 30-minute light display!

This collectible figure includes a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription, a holopuck, a rifle accessory, a pistol accessory, and a jetpack! Look for more Holocomm Collection figures to build a galactic communication hub on your shelf! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability) Requires 3 AAA batteries, not included.

Available for pre-order 10/5 at 1pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and ShopDisney.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES HAN SOLO

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $34.99 / Available: Spring 2024)

Receive transmissions from across the galaxy with THE BLACK SERIES Holocomm collection, featuring light-up holopucks.

STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES HAN SOLO figure, featuring premium detail, multiple points of articulation and hologram-style deco in their collections.

Press the button on the puck to light up the bottom and illuminate the figure. Press and hold the button to activate a 30-minute light display!

This collectible figure comes with 3 accessories including a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription for display. Look for more Holocomm Collection figures to build a galactic communication hub on your shelf! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability) Requires 3 AAA batteries, not included.

Available for pre-order 10/5 at 1pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and additional fan channel retailers.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AXE WOVES

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $34.99 / Available: Spring 2024)

Receive transmissions from across the galaxy with THE BLACK SERIES Holocomm collection, featuring light-up holopucks.

STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AXE WOVES figure, featuring premium detail, multiple points of articulation and hologram-style deco in their collections. Press the button on the puck to light up the bottom and illuminate the figure.

Press and hold the button to activate a 30-minute light display! This collectible figure includes a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription, a holopuck, a blaster accessory, a helmet accessory, and a jetpack!

Look for more Holocomm Collection figures to build a galactic communication hub on your shelf! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability) Requires 3 AAA batteries, not included.

Available for pre-order 10/5 at 1pm ET exclusively at Amazon.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES BO-KATAN KRYZE

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $34.99 / Available: Fall 2023)

Receive transmissions from across the galaxy with THE BLACK SERIES Holocomm collection, featuring light-up holopucks.

STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES BO-KATAN KRYZE figure, featuring premium detail, multiple points of articulation and hologram-style deco in their collections.

Press the button on the puck to light up the bottom and illuminate the figure. Press and hold the button to activate a 30-minute light display!

This collectible figure includes a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription, a holopuck, 2 blaster accessories, a helmet accessory, and a jetpack!

Look for more Holocomm Collection figures to build a galactic communication hub on your shelf! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability) Requires 3 AAA batteries, not included.

Available for pre-order 10/5 at 1pm ET exclusively at Target.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AHSOKA TANO