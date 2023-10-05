Hasbro Reveals The Black Series Holocomm Collection

Hasbro has revealed a new way to collect The Black Series with the Holocomm Collection. The new figures will allow collectors to receive transmissions from across the galaxy with characters featured in hologram-style deco. The characters include The Mandalorian, Han Solo, Axe Woves, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Ahsoka Tano. Most of these figures are available for pre-order and will be available either this fall or next spring.
What’s Available:
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE MANDALORIAN
- (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $34.99 / Available: Fall 2023)
- Receive transmissions from across the galaxy with THE BLACK SERIES Holocomm collection, featuring light-up holopucks.
- STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE MANDALORIAN figure, featuring premium detail, multiple points of articulation and hologram-style deco in their collections.
- Press the button on the puck to light up the bottom and illuminate the figure. Press and hold the button to activate a 30-minute light display!
- This collectible figure includes a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription, a holopuck, a rifle accessory, a pistol accessory, and a jetpack! Look for more Holocomm Collection figures to build a galactic communication hub on your shelf! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability) Requires 3 AAA batteries, not included.
- Available for pre-order 10/5 at 1pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and ShopDisney.
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES HAN SOLO
- (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $34.99 / Available: Spring 2024)
- Receive transmissions from across the galaxy with THE BLACK SERIES Holocomm collection, featuring light-up holopucks.
- STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES HAN SOLO figure, featuring premium detail, multiple points of articulation and hologram-style deco in their collections.
- Press the button on the puck to light up the bottom and illuminate the figure. Press and hold the button to activate a 30-minute light display!
- This collectible figure comes with 3 accessories including a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription for display. Look for more Holocomm Collection figures to build a galactic communication hub on your shelf! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability) Requires 3 AAA batteries, not included.
- Available for pre-order 10/5 at 1pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and additional fan channel retailers.
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AXE WOVES
- (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $34.99 / Available: Spring 2024)
- Receive transmissions from across the galaxy with THE BLACK SERIES Holocomm collection, featuring light-up holopucks.
- STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AXE WOVES figure, featuring premium detail, multiple points of articulation and hologram-style deco in their collections. Press the button on the puck to light up the bottom and illuminate the figure.
- Press and hold the button to activate a 30-minute light display! This collectible figure includes a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription, a holopuck, a blaster accessory, a helmet accessory, and a jetpack!
- Look for more Holocomm Collection figures to build a galactic communication hub on your shelf! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability) Requires 3 AAA batteries, not included.
- Available for pre-order 10/5 at 1pm ET exclusively at Amazon.
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES BO-KATAN KRYZE
- (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $34.99 / Available: Fall 2023)
- Receive transmissions from across the galaxy with THE BLACK SERIES Holocomm collection, featuring light-up holopucks.
- STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES BO-KATAN KRYZE figure, featuring premium detail, multiple points of articulation and hologram-style deco in their collections.
- Press the button on the puck to light up the bottom and illuminate the figure. Press and hold the button to activate a 30-minute light display!
- This collectible figure includes a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription, a holopuck, 2 blaster accessories, a helmet accessory, and a jetpack!
- Look for more Holocomm Collection figures to build a galactic communication hub on your shelf! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability) Requires 3 AAA batteries, not included.
- Available for pre-order 10/5 at 1pm ET exclusively at Target.
STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AHSOKA TANO
- (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $34.99 / Available: Spring 2024)
- Receive transmissions from across the galaxy with THE BLACK SERIES Holocomm collection, featuring light-up holopucks.
- STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AHSOKA TANO figure, featuring premium detail, multiple points of articulation and hologram-style deco in their collections.
- Press the button on the puck to light up the bottom and illuminate the figure. Press and hold the button to activate a 30-minute light display!
- This collectible figure includes a bounty chip with an Aurebesh inscription, a holopuck and her 2 signature Lightsaber accessories! Look for more Holocomm Collection figures to build a galactic communication hub on your shelf! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability) Requires 3 AAA batteries, not included.
- Available for pre-order 10/12 at 10am ET exclusively at Walmart as part of Walmart Collector Con.