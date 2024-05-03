Everyone is getting excited for Star Wars Day and over at RockLove, they’re introducing two new necklaces and offering special discounts on their entire Star Wars collection.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- If you’re a Star Wars fan, then May the 4th is likely one of the biggest celebrations on your calendar and you’re probably looking for some fun ways to express your fandom.
- Over at RockLove, they’re toasting to the fan-created holiday with two new necklaces themed to the Dark Side. Guests can bring some glam to their wardrobe with the sterling silver TIE Fighter and Death Star Necklaces that are each handcrafted in antique sterling silver.
- As with all of RockLove’s necklaces, these pieces feature an adjustable chain and a signature tag noting the name of the brand.
- But wait! In celebration of May the 4th, RockLove is offering 20% off their entire Star Wars collection including the newly revealed necklaces! The special offer runs from May 3rd through May 6th.
- The TIE Fighter and Death Star necklaces are available now directly through RockLove and prices range from $135-$145.
STAR WARS | RockLove Death Star Necklace – $145
- Handcrafted in antiqued sterling silver
- Realistic sculpting
- Blackened for dramatic contrast
- Jet black cubic zirconia crystal representing the SUPERLASER focus lens.
- Adjustable sterling silver cable chain with signature tag.
STAR WARS | RockLove TIE Fighter Necklace – $135
- Handcrafted in antiqued sterling silver
- Realistic sculpting
- Jet black cubic zirconia crystal representing the Main TRANSPARISTEEL Viewport.
- Adjustable sterling silver cable chain with signature tag.
Follow along for more Star Wars fun by checking our Star Wars Day tag page that features the latest news, reviews, merchandise and more. May the Force Be With You!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com