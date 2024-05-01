McDonald’s Reveals “Captain America: Brave New World” Happy Meal Toys

Although Captain America: Brave New World won't be in theaters until next year, McDonald's has begun rolling out their promotional Happy Meal toys for the film.

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel fans will want to be picking up a Happy Meal at McDonald's with the announcements of Captain America: Brave New World toys.
  • On McDonald's website, it doesn't give a release date for these toys as of yet but says “coming soon.”
  • On the website, you can click on the characters to have a closer look at a video of each specific toy.
  • These toys seem to be miniature plush hanging figures with a loop on top.
  • There will also be activity sheets given out with the meals.
  • As mentioned, the film won’t arrive in theatres until February 14th, 2025.
  • However, the project was once set for release this month — which is probably why the toys are arriving so early.
  • A similar situation happened with The Marvels.

The list of Captain America: Brave New World Happy Meal Toys includes:

  • Captain America
  • Captain America in Flight
  • Diamondback  
  • Falcon
  • Red Hulk  
  • Redwing  
  • Captain America's Shield  
  • Ruth

