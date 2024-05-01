McDonald’s Reveals “Captain America: Brave New World” Happy Meal Toys

Although Captain America: Brave New World won't be in theaters until next year, McDonald's has begun rolling out their promotional Happy Meal toys for the film.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel fans will want to be picking up a Happy Meal at McDonald's with the announcements of Captain America: Brave New World toys.
- On McDonald's website, it doesn't give a release date for these toys as of yet but says “coming soon.”
- On the website, you can click on the characters to have a closer look at a video of each specific toy.
- These toys seem to be miniature plush hanging figures with a loop on top.
- There will also be activity sheets given out with the meals.
- As mentioned, the film won’t arrive in theatres until February 14th, 2025.
- However, the project was once set for release this month — which is probably why the toys are arriving so early.
- A similar situation happened with The Marvels.
The list of Captain America: Brave New World Happy Meal Toys includes:
- Captain America
- Captain America in Flight
- Diamondback
- Falcon
- Red Hulk
- Redwing
- Captain America's Shield
- Ruth
Other Recent Disney Happy Meal Toy Collections:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com