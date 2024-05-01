McDonald’s Reveals “Captain America: Brave New World” Happy Meal Toys

Although Captain America: Brave New World won't be in theaters until next year, McDonald's has begun rolling out their promotional Happy Meal toys for the film.

toys. On McDonald's website, it doesn't give a release date for these toys as of yet but says “coming soon.”

These toys seem to be miniature plush hanging figures with a loop on top.

There will also be activity sheets given out with the meals.

As mentioned, the film won’t arrive in theatres until February 14th, 2025.

However, the project was once set for release this month — which is probably why the toys are arriving so early.

A similar situation happened with The Marvels

The list of Captain America: Brave New World Happy Meal Toys includes:

Captain America

Captain America in Flight

Diamondback

Falcon

Red Hulk

Redwing

Captain America's Shield

Ruth

