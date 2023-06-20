“Elemental” Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

McDonald’s is celebrating the release of Pixar’s Elemental with the latest range of Happy Meal toys.

What’s Happening:

  • Happy Meal toys featuring Wade, Ember, and the rest of the cast of Pixar’s Elemental are now available at participating McDonald’s locations.
  • Each of these eight toys feature characters from Elemental.

The list of “Elemental” McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:

  • Gale
  • Wade
  • Bernie
  • Clod
  • Lutz
  • Ember on a Scooter
  • Ember Wetro
  • Wade Wetro

  • Fans of Elemental can also explore Element City with a phone / tablet game at HappyMeal.com.

Elemental is now playing in theaters everywhere. Check out Ben’s review of the film “destined to be the next Pixar classic.”