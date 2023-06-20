“Elemental” Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

McDonald’s is celebrating the release of Pixar’s Elemental with the latest range of Happy Meal toys.

Happy Meal toys featuring Wade, Ember, and the rest of the cast of Pixar’s Elemental are now available at participating McDonald’s locations.

are now available at participating McDonald’s locations. Each of these eight toys feature characters from Elemental.

The list of “Elemental” McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:

Gale

Wade

Bernie

Clod

Lutz

Ember on a Scooter

Ember Wetro

Wade Wetro

Fans of Elemental can also explore Element City with a phone / tablet game at HappyMeal.com

Elemental is now playing in theaters everywhere. Check out Ben’s review of the film “destined to be the next Pixar classic.”