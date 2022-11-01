“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming to theaters on November 11th, but you can already bring home one of the characters from the film with these new McDonald’s Happy Meal toys.
What’s Happening:
- Happy Meal toys featuring characters from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are now available at participating McDonald’s locations.
- Each of these nine toys features a different character from the upcoming film making a heroic pose.
- Included are characters such as Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye, and more.
- If you dip the figure in water, the vibranium elements of their costumes will change color.
The list of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:
- Shuri
- Okoye
- Nakia
- M’Baku
- Ironheart
- Namor
- Attuma
- Namora
- Black Panther
- Battle Black Panther
- You can also “reveal the power of your toy” with a special game available on a phone or tablet.
About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters November 11th, 2022.