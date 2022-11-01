“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming to theaters on November 11th, but you can already bring home one of the characters from the film with these new McDonald’s Happy Meal toys.

What’s Happening:

Happy Meal toys featuring characters from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are now available at participating McDonald’s locations.

are now available at participating McDonald’s locations. Each of these nine toys features a different character from the upcoming film making a heroic pose.

Included are characters such as Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye, and more.

If you dip the figure in water, the vibranium elements of their costumes will change color.

The list of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:

Shuri

Okoye

Nakia

M’Baku

Ironheart

Namor

Attuma

Namora

Black Panther

Battle Black Panther

You can also “reveal the power of your toy” with a special game available on a phone or tablet.

