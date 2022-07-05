New “Thor: Love and Thunder” Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder will be hitting theaters later this week, but you don’t have to wait to get in on the fun. McDonald’s has Happy Meal toys based on the upcoming film and they’re available now.
- Available now, Marvel fans can head to their local McDonald’s and pick up new Thor: Love and Thunder toys with a Happy Meal.
- The collection consists of 10 different toys based on characters form the film, including:
- Thor
- The Mighty Thor (Jane Foster)
- Valkyrie
- Korg
- Toothgrinder and Toothgnasher
- Golden armor Thor
- Star-Lord
- Mantis
- Rocket
- Groot
About Thor: Love and Thunder:
- “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”
- Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok and voices the popular character, Korg.
- The movie is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum
- Catch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters starting July 8th, 2022.