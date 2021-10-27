Marvel’s “Eternals” Happy Meal Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

Marvel Studios’ Eternals is coming to theaters on November 5, but you can bring home one of the characters from the film with these new McDonald’s Happy Meal toys.

Starting today, October 27, Happy Meal toys featuring characters from Marvel’s Eternals are now available at participating McDonald’s locations.

are now available at participating McDonald’s locations. Each of these ten toys features a different character from the upcoming film.

The list of Eternals McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:

Ikaris

Sersi

Kingo

Makkari

Phastos

Ajak

Druig

Sprite

Gilgamesh

Thena

We got the Kingo toy!

Marvel Studios’ Eternals releases only in theaters Friday, November 5.