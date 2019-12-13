“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Happy Meal Toys Land at McDonald’s

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may still be a week away from its theatrical debut, but the Force is strong at McDonald’s. New Happy Meal toys featuring characters from the movie have already landed at participating restaurants.
What’s happening:
- Starting today, December 13th, Happy Meal toys inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are now available at participating McDonald’s.
- There are 16 toys available in total and each includes one of four flashback Star Wars holograms that celebrate the Skywalker Saga
The list of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:
- Rey
- Kylo Ren
- Finn
- Poe Dameron
- Sith Trooper
- Zorii Bliss
- R2-D2 and BB-8
- BB-8 and D-0
- C-3PO
- Yoda
- Luke Skywalker
- Darth Vader
- Princess Leia
- Han Solo
- Chewbacca
- Stormtrooper
- If collecting Star Wars Happy Meal Toys wasn’t fun enough, guests can also pick up cardboard character masks including:
- Chewbacca
- Sith Trooper
- Kylo Ren
- C-3PO
- In addition to the toys, McDonald’s is hosting a Journey to Win Sweepstakes with a Family Vacation for 4 to the Walt Disney World Resort as the big prize!
- Guests can download the McDonald’s App, register for the Sweepstakes and scan the code on specially marked Happy Meal boxes.
- For more info and complete rules, visit the McDonald’s site.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theatres December 20th.