“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Happy Meal Toys Land at McDonald’s

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may still be a week away from its theatrical debut, but the Force is strong at McDonald’s. New Happy Meal toys featuring characters from the movie have already landed at participating restaurants.

What’s happening:

Starting today, December 13th, Happy Meal toys inspired by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are now available at participating McDonald’s.

1 of 8

There are 16 toys available in total and each includes one of four flashback Star Wars holograms that celebrate the Skywalker Saga

The list of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:

Rey

Kylo Ren

Finn

Poe Dameron

Sith Trooper

Zorii Bliss

R2-D2 and BB-8

BB-8 and D-0

C-3PO

Yoda

Luke Skywalker

Darth Vader

Princess Leia

Han Solo

Chewbacca

Stormtrooper

If collecting Star Wars Happy Meal Toys wasn’t fun enough, guests can also pick up cardboard character masks including: Chewbacca Sith Trooper Kylo Ren C-3PO



1 of 4

In addition to the toys, McDonald’s is hosting a Journey to Win Sweepstakes with a Family Vacation for 4 to the Walt Disney World Resort as the big prize!

Guests can download the McDonald’s App, register for the Sweepstakes and scan the code on specially marked Happy Meal boxes.

For more info and complete rules, visit the McDonald’s site

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theatres December 20th.