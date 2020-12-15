Disney-Pixar’s “Soul” Happy Meal Plush Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

Disney-Pixar’s Soul will be coming to Disney+ later this month, but you can bring home one of the characters from the film with these new McDonald’s Happy Meal plush toys.

Starting today, December 15, Happy Meal toys featuring characters from Disney-Pixar’s Soul are now available at participating McDonald’s locations.

are now available at participating McDonald’s locations. Each of these six toys features a different character from the upcoming film.

The list of Soul McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:

Joe Gardner

Newb

Terry

Moonwind Stardancer

22

Mr. Mittens

Disney-Pixar’s Soul is set to premiere on Disney+ on Christmas Day.