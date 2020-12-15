Disney-Pixar’s “Soul” Happy Meal Plush Toys Now Available at McDonald’s

Disney-Pixar’s Soul will be coming to Disney+ later this month, but you can bring home one of the characters from the film with these new McDonald’s Happy Meal plush toys.
- Starting today, December 15, Happy Meal toys featuring characters from Disney-Pixar’s Soul are now available at participating McDonald’s locations.
- Each of these six toys features a different character from the upcoming film.
- The Joe Gardner hangable plush was also featured in the Pixar collection of toys McDonald’s offered back in July.
The list of Soul McDonald’s Happy Meal toys includes:
- Joe Gardner
- Newb
- Terry
- Moonwind Stardancer
- 22
- Mr. Mittens
Other Recent Disney Happy Meal Toy Collections:
- Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway
- Marvel Studios
- Onward
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Frozen II
- Throwback toys (including Sorcerer Mickey and 101 Dalmations)
- The Lion King
- Toy Story 4
- Avengers: Endgame
Disney-Pixar’s Soul is set to premiere on Disney+ on Christmas Day.