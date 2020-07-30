New Pixar Plush Hangable Toys Available in McDonald’s Happy Meals

Kids, and even some adults, will find charming new toys that may even cause some… Joy… inside their golden-arch emblazoned box when they buy a Happy Meal at their local McDonald’s. The latest Happy Meal toy campaign features plush hangables of some of our favorite characters from Pixar Animation Studios!
What’s Happening:
- McDonald’s Happy Meals have historically provided us with some great toys based on Disney and Pixar films and even the theme parks on occasion.
- Their latest campaign is no different, and features eight plush hangable toys based on several popular (and one upcoming) characters from Pixar Animation Studios.
- The plush hangable toys feature a plastic clip and these characters:
- Dory – Finding Nemo, Finding Dory
- Jack Jack – The Incredibles, Incredibles 2
- Miguel – Coco
- Joy – Inside Out
- Lightning McQueen – Cars, Cars 2, Cars 3
- Buzz Lightyear – Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3, Toy Story 4
- Mike Wazowski – Monsters Inc, Monsters University
- Joe Gardner – Soul
- The classic Happy Meal box is adorned with the characters as well, talking about the characters and their dreams, and also features a maze that can be done featuring Dory. It also reveals a spoiler free plot point of the upcoming film, Soul, mentioning that Joe Gardner’s dream is to become a jazz musician.
- The Joe Gardner hangable plush toy is the only one of the eight that is double-sided. On the reverse is Joe in his soul-form.
Courtesy McDonalds
- Advertising in the displays for the upcoming film Soul do not include the release date of the film, just noting that the film is “only in theaters.”
- The movie was originally scheduled to be released in June, but was pushed back until November of this year.
- The Pixar Plush Hangable toys are available in Happy Meals now.