New Pixar Plush Hangable Toys Available in McDonald’s Happy Meals

Kids, and even some adults, will find charming new toys that may even cause some… Joy… inside their golden-arch emblazoned box when they buy a Happy Meal at their local McDonald’s. The latest Happy Meal toy campaign features plush hangables of some of our favorite characters from Pixar Animation Studios!

What’s Happening:

McDonald’s Happy Meals have historically provided us with some great toys based on Disney and Pixar films and even the theme parks on occasion.

Their latest campaign is no different, and features eight plush hangable toys based on several popular (and one upcoming) characters from Pixar Animation Studios.

The plush hangable toys feature a plastic clip and these characters: Dory – Finding Nemo, Finding Dory Jack Jack – The Incredibles, Incredibles 2 Miguel – Coco Joy – Inside Out Lightning McQueen – Cars, Cars 2, Cars 3 Buzz Lightyear – Toy Story, Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3, Toy Story 4 Mike Wazowski – Monsters Inc, Monsters University Joe Gardner – Soul



The classic Happy Meal box is adorned with the characters as well, talking about the characters and their dreams, and also features a maze that can be done featuring Dory. It also reveals a spoiler free plot point of the upcoming film, Soul, mentioning that Joe Gardner’s dream is to become a jazz musician.

The Joe Gardner hangable plush toy is the only one of the eight that is double-sided. On the reverse is Joe in his soul-form.

Advertising in the displays for the upcoming film Soul do not include the release date of the film, just noting that the film is “only in theaters.”

