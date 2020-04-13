Disney Pushes Theatrical Releases for “Soul,” “Raya and the Last Dragon”

With movie theaters nationwide still closed, The Walt Disney Company has made two additional changes to their upcoming animated film slate.
What’s happening:
- Disney has decided to shuffle around two more of their 2020 animated film releases this time opting for Soul and Raya and the Last Dragon.
- Pixar’s Soul was slated for a June 19 release and has now been pushed back to November 20, 2020.
- As for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon, the film was planned for a November 25 debut, but now won’t hit theaters until March 12, 2021.
- Disney announced both changes separately this morning on Twitter sharing a new poster with the date change for Soul.
Disney and Pixar’s Soul in theaters November 20, 2020. #PixarSoul pic.twitter.com/6R5XODq4T3
— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) April 13, 2020
Raya and the Last Dragon in theaters March 12, 2021. pic.twitter.com/9eacSr2L9s
— Disney (@Disney) April 13, 2020
- These changes come as Disney has been forced to rearrange several of their tentpole films due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company has already pushed back many releases including:
- Just last week in an interview with Barrons, Disney CEO Bob Iger, spoke on the possibility of theatrical films debuting on Disney+ instead of theaters after they decided to move Artemis Fowl directly to the platform. He said, “there may be a few more that we end up putting directly onto Disney+, but for the most part a lot of the big tentpole Disney films, we’ll simply wait for slots.”