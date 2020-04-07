Barrons Interviews Bob Iger on Business Outlook, Potential Theme Park Operational Changes and More

This morning, Barrons published an interview with Disney’s Executive Chairman, Bob Iger about what the near future will hold for The Walt Disney Company regarding business operations, security measures, and even Disney+.

What’s happening:

Since mid March, every Disney Park around the world has been closed and vacation excursions via Disney Cruise Line and Adventures by Disney have been suspended.

By the latter half of the month, all of the company’s resorts had ceased welcoming guests; Disney Stores had closed their doors; and anticipated blockbuster films had been pulled altogether or assigned new release dates

Whenever Disney is able to reopen the gates to their magical destinations, they will no doubt have enhanced security measures in place including the possibility of temperature checks.

Just as the security landscape changed after 9/11, so too could health checks factor into visiting public places.

